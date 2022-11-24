JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: The “Summit” of Juneau County

The township almanac of Juneau County lists Summit as the high plateau of the region. The naming of the country schools in Summit reflected names of some of the early settlers, such as Blish, Potter, Darrow, Fox, Barney and Walters. Summit also had Gospel Point and Red School. The town of Fountain also had the “Little Red School.” Neither were painted red. The Potter School was the first school in Summit, established in 1855.

In the 1870s and 80s, some of the early school clerks were C. Blish, F. F. Potter, Dan Barney and George Walter. The Blish School had 49 students in 1915, with one teacher. A total of 25 Granger children attended Barney School as did 15 from the Kranz family.

Abraham Lincoln Baker, Sr., an early settler of Summit, was one of the first Justices of the Peace for the town. On Aug. 11, 1910, Mr. Baker, 85 years of age, suffered an accident which resulted in his death a few hours later. Baker was driving to town, when turning the corner near Henry Talg’s residence the horse became frightened at a switch engine and ran. The wagon striking the platform in front of C. Talg & Son’s warehouse, the force of the impact throwing Baker over a hitching post. Dr. Hansberry was summoned but medical aid was of no avail. Baker descendants still reside in the county.

The state road connecting Reedsburg to Mauston was laid through Summit in 1854. The Juneau portion proved to be very useful in the Civil War when iron ore mined at Ironton in Sauk County was shipped by wagon to the railroads at Necedah and Mauston. That Ironton Hill on Highway 58 proved to be difficult for autos until it was paved. Lack of having to shift the gears as automatic motor vehicles were developed also lessened the fear of the hill.

The Summit citizens did business mainly in Mauston or Wonewoc. A year after Wonewoc was incorporated, in 1881, their governing body passed an “anti-treat” ordinance preventing saloon patrons from buying each other drinks. Some documented accounts suggested which town they took their business to.

Many of the early Summit citizens named their farms. William Franke owned Spring Creek Farm. H. Scharfenberg owned Oak Grove Farm. Fancy Creek Farm belonged to P. Hamil. Theo Petrowitz was the proprietor of Pleasant Grove farm. Maple Grove was a farm owned by A. G Pfaff, and C. L. Pfaff named his farm Valley Grove.

J. Nesbit, came from Canada, and settled in Summit. He was listed as an apiarist, horticulturist, and fish culturist. He had a pond on his property located east of the current Patrick Road.

In 1858, Summit overwhelmingly rejected women’s suffrage. Years later, in 1873, A Good Templars Lodge was organized in Summit. The lodge carried out the philosophy of abstinence of certain drink and activities. Some of their meetings turned into a general scrimmage. Once a farmer left to return to his home after a meeting to find his horses’ tails cut off.

The Lodge retired from business in Summit due to difficulties among members.