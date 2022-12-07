JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: The town of Marion

In 1854, the towns of Lindina, Plymouth and short-lived Waucedah were formed. Juneau County was formed out of eastern Adams County in 1857. That same year, Waucedah was divided between towns of Lyndon and Marion. Townships elected a justice of the peace, a local magistrate who tried minor cases, administered oaths, performed marriages and was involved in minor justice cases. Luther Beckwith was elected the third justice of the peace of Marion in 1860. He went on to be elected sheriff of the county, serving a term in 1867-1868. Records indicate he received $1.12 in fees as a witness in a runaway prisoner case as a justice of the peace. Then as sheriff, the fee he received for a gambling trial in the county amounted to $8.29.

On the record, in 1906, it seems there were more sharpshooters in Marion than in any other Juneau County townships. Marion shooters collected bounty for 271 crows and 26 hawks.

There were four rural schools in Marion; Prairie, Evergreen, Oak and Spindler. In 1915, Jean Fletcher was teaching 29 students at Prairie School, in the course of that year, 12 pupils moved elsewhere. Ralph, Earl, Mary Ann and Dave Hamm were students of Grace Hoile at Evergreen in the mid-1940s. A feed mill was located near the Evergreen School. Adam Bala and five siblings were students of Barbara Vinopal at Spindler School in 1920. Louie Perz of the Oak School District turned in the receipts from a pie social, which netted $8 for needs of the school in May 1944.

Marion county schools, as did many other throughout the U. S. had a 1 or 2 week potato vacation in October. This time enabled the kids to help dig and pick up the potatoes for their family.

The town of Marion Bethlehem Evangelical Church was organized in 1897. Evangelical churches in the county were mostly disbanded by 1920. St. Michael’s Catholic Church was established about 1858. The church was a mission of Mauston, then Necedah. In the 1950s, after Castle Rock Lake was developed as a vacation spot, a problem of over-crowding at St. Michael’s during summer months surfaced when half the churchgoers had to stand outside during services. Two men were instrumental in solving that problem. Frank Bunker of New Lisbon, bought and donated to St. Michael’s the former New Lisbon St. Paul Church. The other, Harold Steiner of Mauston, donated land near Castle Rock Lake on which to locate the church. Parishioners of St. Michael’s supplied the money to have the church moved to its new home. Our Lady of the Lake Church is well attended year-round.

An unsolved mystery occurred in 2005, in Marion when Ralph Hamm hit and killed a kangaroo in his driveway. It weighed about 50 pounds and apparently had been living in a culvert on his property. Where it came from is unknown.

With Marion bordering the Wisconsin River on the east and the Lemonweir River running through other sections, a number of resorts existed in the town. Husker’s operated a bar and rented vacation cabins for years in Marion. Last year, Walter “Rob” Scott, formerly of Mauston, acquired a plaque awarded to Husker’s from the Shell Oil Company in recognition for being a Valued Business Associate. Scott donated the plaque to the Juneau County Historical Society. Jim Arens, whose ancestors operated a resort near the Wisconsin River, recalled a Shell gas pump at Husker’s. Dan Manthe, whose parents owned the resort after Husker, recollected two Shell gas pumps on the property.

Much of Marion is lowland, prone to flooding before Petenwell and Castle Rock Dams were constructed. The worst flood was in 1938, when 19 people took refuge atop Castle Rock until they were rescued by boat.

The construction of the Highway 82 bridge in 1953, put the town of Marion on one of Wisconsin’s important east-west routes.