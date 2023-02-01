JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: The town of Seven Mile Creek

The Town of Seven Mile Creek, organized in 1853, was the location of a winding little stream of perfectly clear water. It flowed through the valleys for a distance of about seven miles before it empties into the Lemonweir River, thus the name for one of the county’s 19 townships. In the peak year of 1846, following the great potato famine in Ireland, American Irish sent more than $1 million home to bring over family members. Hundreds of these Irish that landed in Wisconsin walked from Kenosha, Milwaukee and Portage, to what became SMC. Early on, the men soon discovered there was employment in the lumber camps during the winter months and this soon became the “cash crop” for many of these early settlers. In the course of less than three decades, 90% of the residents of SMC were Irish. Therefore, it’s logical the first church in the county was St. Bridget in SMC.

In 1848, Robert Doyle arrived in the county from Portage. For a few years, he worked in the woods in the winter, clearing land in warmer weather. He carried his provisions in a bag on his back all the way from Portage. On one of these exploring expeditions, he overtook Mrs. J. Powers of SMC. She had been to Portage to get her baby baptized, having walked the whole distance. Imagine, a woman, with a baby in her arms, walking 40 miles, one way, in wilderness to have the little one receive baptism.

In 2012, the state Historical Society of Wisconsin published a book entitled, “Bottoms Up.” The book is a toast to Wisconsin’s historic bars and breweries. The one story that features an establishment in the county is in SMC, the “Jackson Clinic” on Highway K. This cobbled-together roadhouse came together in 1954, when Louie Laridean decided to open a tavern. He worked with what was at hand, moving the newly vacated one-room Kennedy Country School to his property. He then dragged abandoned outbuildings from across the road. “The Clinic” was an amazingly primitive tavern; for many decades there was no running water, so Laridean would bring a milk can of water from Mauston every day for mixed drinks. A worn hillside path leading down to the privy proved to be treacherous when it was icy, snowy or muddy.

A series of owners have kept the tavern open for nearly 70 years since Laridean assembled it. Harvey and Pearl Jackson’s name stuck after owning it 20 years. Seems it was easy for patrons to remember to get their “shots” at Jackson Clinic.”

Stories tend to accumulate over time about places like The Clinic. The lore that the bar had a dirt floor irks the local town board. The board insists, the floor might have had a dirty floor, but the bar never had a dirt floor.