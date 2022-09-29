JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: The village of Union Center is born

In the late 1850s, as loggers and farmers advanced up the Baraboo River, settlement began at Union Center. The first mill in the village, owned by Charles Sleeper and Henry Barney, cut hop poles, sold by M.M. Corsaw for years beyond the local hop craze. The first passenger and mail train arrived in 1872, when the Baraboo Air Line ran tracks up to Elroy. Five years later, in 1877, a gang of 30 track layers, employed to lay steel tracks in place of the iron track, struck work and demanded an increase of wages. They seized a freight train to Wonewoc. Eventually, the train was returned to Elroy. The pay car had arrived from the west, while the strikers were being paid off, the freight train left for the east. The gang was left at Elroy, out of work and away from home. Thus ended the strike in Juneau County.

In 1960, Roger Schmidt, a 29-year-old Borden ice cream truck driver was killed at the railroad crossing at Union Center.

The Markee Sorgum Mill operated in the village for many years. Custom extracting of the syrup at their state licensed mill with Dale Markee being the fifth generation operator of the business in the mid-1960s. Sorghum is heavier than honey, and did not need a sealed jar. During the World War II year, when sugar was rationed, a great upturn in the planting of sorghum, as the extracted syrup extended the sweetener required for baking and cooking.

Edward B. Sickles, remembered as the most widely-known and outgoing man in the county, served as a Union Center supervisor. He was elected as Juneau County Sheriff in the 1920s.

Union Center hit the front pages of newspapers in 1947, when 7-year-old Ronny Markee inherited $10,000 from a neighbor, Effie McNamara, who died Sept. 10. Her estate, estimated at $22,000—a sizable amount in the 40s. Half to go to Ronny Markee and the other half to Charley Johnstone about 70, who lived in Elroy, and was a caretaker for McNamara. The 7-year-old who lived next to McNamara, ran errands and spent time visiting her. Out of state first cousins of McNamara contested the will, stated her to be of unsound mind at the time of the signing. The hearing that dragged through two days and 27 witnesses, declared the will valid by Judge Elton J. Morrison of Portage. During the hearing, Johnstone drowsed on a back bench, and Ronny Markee, in a grown-up tie, sat on a front bench, seeming more interested in the water fountain in the hall than in the proceeding.

This tiny village survived the passing of the logging era, and the decline of the railroads by becoming a part of the dairy industry. Wisconsin Dairies Cooperative built its milk processing plant there in 1942, providing work for up to 80 people. By the end of 1990s, the plant moved to Reedsburg. Merrick’s animal feed plant took over the Coop buildings.

This quiet village of about 215 residents tucked among pine forests and natural sandstone bluffs in the southwest section of the county. Situated on the recreational, four season, 400 State trail, is perfect for getting close to nature. Having a lively round of golf on a challenging nine-hole golf course is possible since 1960, when the Hedings’ opened Spring Valley at Union Center. Good food has always been a reason to visit Union Center.