JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: The village of Wonewoc

The village of Wonewoc was not named for any person, nor is it determined who first conceived the name, however, it certainly is of Indian origin. The State Historical Society in Madison gave their opinion in the 1920s, the name derives from the Chippewa Indian word “Wo-no-wag,” pronounced wo-no-waug, meaning “They Howl.” Before the arrival of white settlers, the area was densely wooded, abounding with streams and bluffs, no doubt, an ideal haunt for Indians and many kinds of wildlife. The area would echo and re-echo the calls and wails of the prowlers of the night, thus the name Wonewoc means “They Howl.”

Similar to other Juneau County villages, Wonewoc began as a logging camp. In 1849, George Willard ‘s camp rolled more than a million feet of logs down the bluffs near what is now the village, all work done with axes and hand saws.

The village was a full participant in the hop craze of the 1860s and was struck with railroad fever in 1868. The first passenger train finally arriving at Wonewoc in 1872. A boom followed the arrival, mainly brought on by The Case Wagon Company which furnished employment for more than 75 men. During the year of 1881, about 3,000 wagons were turned out.

The second growth was stimulated in the 1940s by the opening of the Specialty Battery Company employing more than 250 people in those years. When fire destroyed the plant in 1953, the Wonewoc Development Corporation erected a new building. Owned by the Rayovac company, the battery factory remained the leading employer in the village until the 1980s.

The town grew at a steady pace, comprised of a business district that provided for the needs of local and surrounding families. Among the downtown stores was the barber shop of Simon Nelson, a freed slave. Near the end of the Civil War, Jefferson T. Heath came to Wonewoc. He built the Valley Sawmill. In addition to lumber, he dealt in real estate. By 1881, Heath owned 2,000 acres of land in the Wonewoc area, accumulating the wealth to build, on Grayside Avenue in Mauston, the largest, most elaborate house and building complex in Mauston. Upon Ben Boorman’s death, Heath acquired the mill, dam and water power. He outfitted the mill with electric generators and powered the first electric lights in the county.

In 1854, the first school was held in George Willard’s granary with Elizabeth Clement as the first teacher. The school districts of Wonewoc and Union Center merged in the late 1950s. The large, modern Wonewoc-Center School complex is located on the northern edge of Wonewoc.

A disastrous sleet storm in February 1922, took down telephone, telegraph and power lines and poles and ruined much timber over a wide area in the village. Another disaster occurred Aug. 5, 1935, when a torrential rain caused Hillsboro and other dams to go out resulting in a horrible flood at Wonewoc.

Spiritualists were present in Wonewoc as early as 1850. They were lumberjacks who worked in area forests. An association of Spiritualists was formed in 1893. The association bought seven acres of land on a bluff just east of the business district naming it Unity Park. The Western Wisconsin Camp Association was organized in 1902, with activity still taking place at Unity Park, mainly a few weeks in the summer months.