JCHS HISTORY COLUMN: The White Family settles in Germantown

On Oct. 4, 1880, Henry D. White of Germantown and Anna M. Frederickson Jordan of Clearfield were married in Mauston.

They settled on his property in Section 11 of Germantown, west of the Wisconsin River. The couple worked diligently clearing the land, constructing buildings, all while starting up a working farm. After a few years, the property took on the appearance of a small village, becoming a multi-business oriented settlement of the White family. The White’s operated a general store. Stock included groceries, candy, tobacco, dry goods, and kerosene. They dealt in hardware items, and most anything a farmer and his family might need. The store was located in the front section of the house, facing Highway G. Henry White took orders for farm machinery, especially J. I Case products, sold fire insurance as he didn’t believe in life insurance, so did not handle it. He was clerk of Lake Juneau Country School as well as township tax assessor.

While serving as Justice of the Peace, he officiated at an occasional wedding. When the groom inquired about the fee, his answer would be, “As much as you think the bride is worth.” That approach normally netted a dollar or two.

Following the closure of the village of Werner post office, Congressman Joseph Babcock saw into the need for postal service to that area. He helped establish a post office called Zanoni at the White Family farm. The question of the name Zanoni seems open as far as the White family is concerned. One reported that postal authorities in Washington could not read her father’s writing, so it’s the name they came up with. Another account was Congressman Babcock had the privilege of naming the new post office, and chose an Indian word, “Zanoni.” Anna White served as postmistress from 1898 until 1912, the entire time it was in operation.

He owned the first threshing machine in the area and would go throughout the township with the machine, threshing rye and oats for all the farms. The White’s had nine children. They also boarded the local school teacher. In addition to bedrooms being upstairs, one large section provided room for dances and home-talent plays and parties.

The White children attended school with Hornburgs, Langendorfs, Lobensteins, and Hanifys, among others. The youngest daughter began teaching at Four Corners School in Clearfield when she was 16 in 1920. Her father White died In March 1921. The farm was sold and equipment and livestock auctioned. On the auction bill, every horse and cow was listed by a name. Anna White and the youngest daughter went to Chicago to live after all was settled on the Zanoni farm.

Anna White lived to the age of 90, passing in 1952. Her funeral was held in Necedah Methodist Church with burial at Bayview Cemetery, next to her husband.

Today, the Zanoni Farm land is part of the northern section of Buckhorn State Park.

Descendants of the White family from North Carolina visited Juneau County in June.