Jeff Schmitt wins election for town of Beaver Dam chair
Jeff Schmitt wins election for town of Beaver Dam chair

Jeff Schmitt had the most write-in votes for the chairman of the town of Beaver Dam, but as of 2 p.m. Thursday had not confirmed with the Daily Citizen he was accepting the position.

Schmitt currently serves as the supervisor on the Dodge County Board for District 5 and on the town board as a supervisor for the second seat. Current town chair John Kuzniewicz did not seek re-election, and there was nobody on the ballot, so voters could only write candidates in on Tuesday.

Schmitt received the most votes with 100, according to results provided by the town of Beaver Dam. James Mielke, the Dodge County administrator, received 59 votes. Kevin Shaver of Loyal Exteriors received 18 votes. Ryan Griswold of Griswold Excavating received seven votes. 

Several hundred town residents who voted in the spring election did not write anyone in for town chair.

Dean Hughes was elected to the second supervisor seat on the town board after running unopposed.

This story will be updated.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

