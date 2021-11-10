Jefferson man injured in crash that ended police pursuit in Adams County

A chase reaching speeds of 95 mph in Adams County ended in a one-vehicle crash with injuries after a Jefferson man allegedly fled from a deputy during a traffic stop.

According to a release from Sheriff Brent York of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:18 a.m. Nov. 6 an Adam’s County Deputy was stopped at a stop sign in Preston. A vehicle approached the deputy and went through the intersection without stopping at about 25-30 mph.

After the deputy activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop the vehicle accelerated away. The chase varied in speeds ranging from 80-95 mph with the vehicle running several stop signs at high speeds.

The vehicle entered a driveway on Highway 13 where it traveled for about 200 yards before hitting an oak tree. The crash caused “significant damage.”

The driver of the vehicle was identified by his Wisconsin driver’s license as Daniel Rechlin, 32, of Jefferson. Rechlin was given medical aid by deputies on scene until an ambulance arrived, after which Rechlin was transported by medical helicopter to the hospital for his injuries.