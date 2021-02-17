Jefferson School closed for the day due to water main break

Jefferson Elementary School in Beaver Dam is closed today due to a water main break in the area around the school.

Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said several houses around the school is also affected by the water main break.

“The city should have it repaired by early afternoon,” DiStefano said in a message.

Since the devices are not sent with the younger students every night, it is not a day the children will have virtual classes either, DiStefano said.