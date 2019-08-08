Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Jim Sempf announced he is seeking election to the position of Branch 4 Dodge County Circuit Court Judge.
Sempf announced his candidacy after current Branch 4 Judge Steven Bauer said he would not seek re-election. The election for the Branch 4 seat will be April 7, 2020.
Sempf is a veteran prosecutor who has handled hundreds of cases in Dodge County Circuit Court over the past 14 years, including sexual assaults and domestic violence cases.
Sempf graduated from West Bend West High School, after which he received his undergraduate degree in political science from UW-Madison. He graduated from Valparaiso School of Law, and returned to Wisconsin, where he was hired by former District Attorney Steven Bauer as an ADA.
“Hopefully, the voters will recognize my commitment to our community and the work I have done to ensure justice for all, especially the most vulnerable — our children and victims of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Sempf said. “Serving as circuit court judge will allow me to use my knowledge of the law to focus on matters that continue to keep this community safe.”
He said holding offenders accountable for their crimes while maintaining his fundamental belief in the rule of law is essential in making the criminal justice system work.
Sempf and his wife, Karen, reside in Mayville. In 2018, Sempf was named Dodge County Public Safety Person of the year after being nominated by Fox Lake Prison Warden Randall Hepp and Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg.
Sempf is a member of the Dodge County Bar, coached youth baseball in Beaver Dam for several years and regularly serves as a judge during Wisconsin's annual mock trial competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)