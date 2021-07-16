Jimmy John's opens in Baraboo

Baraboo has a new sandwich shop in town.
Area manager Jerimiah Mankowski, of Sun Prairie, said he loves the location where Jimmy John’s opened a new restaurant last week, in the vacant space next door to Domino's Pizza and AT&T on 8th Avenue.
“The area is breathtaking,” Mankowski said. “The drive in -- I love it. The people are great. Everyone’s been really nice.”
For Raymond Graney, director of operations, the Baraboo shop is his 19th Jimmy John’s as co-owner. Now of McFarland, the Platteville native said he got into the franchise business with a childhood friend, majority owner James Buggs, who now lives in Arizona. They bought their first location in Stoughton and have grown from there, Graney said.
The national sandwich chain proposed to them the opportunity in Baraboo, and they found it to be “a great place” to set up shop, opening July 7, he said. “It looks like there’s a lot of hungry customers around here ready for a Jimmy John’s.”
By day three, he said it had already proved to be “one of the best stores we’ve ever opened,” in terms of sales. Mankowski, who also oversees the Lake Delton, Wisconsin Dells, Portage and DeForest locations, said the line of customers extended out the door for lunch and dinner all three days, and it has remained busy throughout this week.
The birth of Mankowski’s first son just two days before opening “made this whole situation kind of crazy for me,” he said, but his franchise owners have been “extremely supportive.”
“The important thing about our franchise in particular is that we’re a family, as opposed to treating people like numbers,” Mankowski said.
The shop is fully staffed but is always hiring, Mankowski said in a text Thursday. Finding enough employees was “actually very easy … and that’s a first for us,” he added.
It’s also important to the franchise to locally source its produce and support the community by offering discounts to local sports teams and other groups, he said, adding that the entire brand uses Sysco Foods exclusively. Based in Texas, Sysco has a Baraboo facility that is one of Sauk County’s top private-sector employers, according to the Madison Region Economic Partnership.
“We use Sysco and we will always use Sysco,” he said.
While “a lot of people just think we’re money-grabbers,” Mankowski said, “... that’s not really what it’s about for us. It’s more about community, so ensuring that we can take care of all of our sports teams and all of our schools, local police departments, fire departments, things like that.
“Supporting our communities is probably the most important thing for us, to be honest,” he said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.