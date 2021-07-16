Jimmy John's opens in Baraboo

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By day three, he said it had already proved to be “one of the best stores we’ve ever opened,” in terms of sales. Mankowski, who also oversees the Lake Delton, Wisconsin Dells, Portage and DeForest locations, said the line of customers extended out the door for lunch and dinner all three days, and it has remained busy throughout this week.

The birth of Mankowski’s first son just two days before opening “made this whole situation kind of crazy for me,” he said, but his franchise owners have been “extremely supportive.”

“The important thing about our franchise in particular is that we’re a family, as opposed to treating people like numbers,” Mankowski said.

The shop is fully staffed but is always hiring, Mankowski said in a text Thursday. Finding enough employees was “actually very easy … and that’s a first for us,” he added.