John and Dorothy Priske Receive Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award

MADISON – John and Dorothy Priske of Fall River have been selected as the recipients of the 2021 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award.

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land.

In Wisconsin the $10,000 award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, American Farmland Trust, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

John and Dorothy Priske were revealed as this year’s award recipient at the November 18 meeting of the Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in Madison. They receive $10,000 and a crystal award for being selected. A video celebrating their conservation success will be premiered during the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s virtual Annual Meeting on December 5.