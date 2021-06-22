John Deere Horicon Works donates $100K to Horicon Schools

HORICON — The Horicon School District was gifted $100,000 by the John Deere Foundation at its monthly school board meeting Monday night.
Superintendent Rich Appel said half the money will go toward agricultural education and the school’s greenhouse efforts and the other half will help build the new athletic complex.
“Whenever you’re trying to raise funds to make a project go, when you have businesses and corporations and people to step forward to help you get that done it’s rewarding and meaningful and I can’t thank John Deere and their employees enough for your generous gift,” he said.
John Deere has had a manufacturing presence in Horicon since 1911. Horicon Works currently has 1,138 employees.
Jeff Kennedy, John Deere labor relations manager, stated as the longest running partner of FFA, John Deere’s goal is to build meaningful relationships and connect with the next generation of FFA members and Horicon’s youth.
He said the company’s contribution is part of a broader, long-range commitment on the part of the John Deere Foundation.
“Back in March of this year, they announced an investment of $200 million over a 10-year-period of time to go back into the communities in which employees live and work,” said Kennedy. “That’s a great opportunity for us and this (donation) is just a small example of what John Deere as a whole is working toward.”
Kennedy cited other examples of Deere’s ongoing community support, such as its more than $102,000 contribution to the United Way of Dodge County in 2020 and the more than 4,000 volunteer hours logged by Horicon Works' employees last year.
The Horicon Athletic Complex has a $3.4 million goal and the $50,000 donation from the John Deere Foundation helped it pass the $2 million mark. More information about the project can be found at supporthoriconathletics.com.
