John Deere Horicon Works donates $100K to Horicon Schools

HORICON — The Horicon School District was gifted $100,000 by the John Deere Foundation at its monthly school board meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Rich Appel said half the money will go toward agricultural education and the school’s greenhouse efforts and the other half will help build the new athletic complex.

“Whenever you’re trying to raise funds to make a project go, when you have businesses and corporations and people to step forward to help you get that done it’s rewarding and meaningful and I can’t thank John Deere and their employees enough for your generous gift,” he said.

John Deere has had a manufacturing presence in Horicon since 1911. Horicon Works currently has 1,138 employees.

Jeff Kennedy, John Deere labor relations manager, stated as the longest running partner of FFA, John Deere’s goal is to build meaningful relationships and connect with the next generation of FFA members and Horicon’s youth.

He said the company’s contribution is part of a broader, long-range commitment on the part of the John Deere Foundation.