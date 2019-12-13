John Deere Horicon Works opens 22,000-square-foot expansion

HORICON — John Deere is continuing to expand in Horicon.
The company celebrated opening a 22,000-square-foot expansion with new equipment at the Lake Street Horicon Works pressing facility Friday. The expansion is meant to improve production capacity to meet growing demand for John Deere products. The company has invested $24 million into the expansion project, which is expected to create 12 jobs directly and 14 jobs in the region indirectly.
The expansion follows the 388,000-square-foot project at the Lake Street facility that was completed in 2016 and created 80 jobs. John Deere Horicon Works employs approximately 1,200 people and its workers manufacture lawn care equipment and Gator utility vehicles.
"It's a big, big deal," said Dennis Muszalski, global director for riding lawn equipment and utility vehicles. "This is awesome."
Factory manager Steve Johnson said that new equipment will allow John Deere to produce higher quality parts without having to do as much maintenance. He said that older presses have a maximum speed of 30 strokes per minute, while the new ones can run up to 120 strokes per minute.
He said the capability of the new technology and what it can do for the factory will be amazing.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the state's public-private partnership that provides incentives to companies to create jobs, announced it will provide up to $250,000 in state income tax credits for the project. The amount of credits provided will depend on the actual number of jobs created and money invested. The 26 jobs are expected to have a $39,002 impact on state income taxes, according to the WEDC.
"I'm glad the state was able to support you and work with you and I hope we can keep doing that headed into the future," said Missy Hughes, the CEO of the WEDC.
Officials gathered on Friday for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
"We're very thankful to John Deere because as John Deere goes, so does Dodge County and the surrounding counties," said State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau. "That wouldn't happen without the work force that we have here."
Horicon Mayor Jim Grigg said John Deere has been a integral part to the Horicon community for over 100 years, with employees involved in the school system, social organizations and churches. He said most people on the city council have ties to John Deere.
"We're ready for another expansion," said Grigg, himself a John Deere retiree.
Johnson said there are no specific plans for an expansion right now, but the company will look at how to freshen its facilities in downtown Horicon.
