John Deere Horicon Works opens 22,000-square-foot expansion

HORICON — John Deere is continuing to expand in Horicon.

The company celebrated opening a 22,000-square-foot expansion with new equipment at the Lake Street Horicon Works pressing facility Friday. The expansion is meant to improve production capacity to meet growing demand for John Deere products. The company has invested $24 million into the expansion project, which is expected to create 12 jobs directly and 14 jobs in the region indirectly.

The expansion follows the 388,000-square-foot project at the Lake Street facility that was completed in 2016 and created 80 jobs. John Deere Horicon Works employs approximately 1,200 people and its workers manufacture lawn care equipment and Gator utility vehicles.

"It's a big, big deal," said Dennis Muszalski, global director for riding lawn equipment and utility vehicles. "This is awesome."

Factory manager Steve Johnson said that new equipment will allow John Deere to produce higher quality parts without having to do as much maintenance. He said that older presses have a maximum speed of 30 strokes per minute, while the new ones can run up to 120 strokes per minute.

He said the capability of the new technology and what it can do for the factory will be amazing.

