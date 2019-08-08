A Milwaukee Public Broadcast System original series has been highlighting the best of Wisconsin cities and neighborhoods for the past eight years, but has thus far avoided Beaver Dam.
That will be remedied in season nine, when Wisconsin stage and television personality John McGivern will visit. Mayville and Horicon were featured in seasons seven and six, respectively.
Beaver Dam’s Ward 12 Alderman Dan Doyle is behind the push for the broadcast. It costs nothing to be featured, so many places are eager to be included. It took some campaigning to be selected.
“It has been a team effort, but I kind of stayed persistent,” said Doyle. “Ever since they came to Mayville and Horicon I’ve been keeping in touch. When I became an alderman almost four years ago I started thinking about how to promote Beaver Dam and this show seems an ideal way to do it."
Beaver Dam is on the schedule for filming in September, and the half-hour show will air sometime in March.
“Since the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center is one of our big attractions, they will be coming in August to film parts of ‘Annie’ to include in their show,” Doyle said.
Although other aspects of Beaver Dam life are chosen by show producers, Doyle was adamant that the theater – recently opened after a nearly $3 million conversion from a former Catholic grade school – be a focal point.
“Around the Corner” filming runs Sept. 16 to 19.
As usual, John Gurda will focus on Beaver Dam history and McGivern’s brother Mike will concentrate on area sports. Decisions about places and people that will be featured have yet to be determined, although Chippy’s Popcorn Creations, Water Technology and the Kraft Foods plant are likely candidates.
“They’re all very good community partners and places like Kraft and Water Technology have connections way beyond Wisconsin and even the region,” said Doyle.
He and Mayor Becky Glewen drove the producers around town and suggested things that might be highlighted when they arrive. Producers are currently contacting featured businesses and individuals to arrange interviews and recording times.
Doyle added that other unique assets include Wayland Academy, Beaver Dam Lake and the Dodge County Fair.
Lois Levenhagen will be highlighted as the talented seamstress who for decades created the costumes for local theatrical productions and for University of Wisconsin Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone.
“They want to feature things that are unique to the city,” said Doyle. “We may have great coffee shops and great Mexican restaurants, but almost every city has some of those.”
For that same reason, Beaver Dam’s murals may not be highlighted.
“It turns out that many, many, many communities have murals,” said Doyle. “So although we’re very proud of them, they might not be a major highlight. They film a lot of content, but not all of it will fit.”
The payback for being included as a feature city may be significant.
“A producer said it’s like being chosen as a book on Oprah’s Book Club,” said Doyle. “If you’re on that list people are going to buy the book. Because of being on the show more people will certainly come through and see us, and hopefully like what they see."
Doyle credits Glewen with helping to revitalize the city.
“The mayor has been very strong in making our town a destination by polishing things up and helping us to regain our community pride,” said Doyle.
Glewen said, “I am so grateful that the city of Beaver Dam has been chosen to be featured on this very popular show. ‘Around the Corner with John McGivern’ has a far-reaching audience and is an opportunity to not only promote our community to outside areas, but also inspire locally a powerful sense of community pride and enthusiasm.”
The community will see the show before it airs, with a community event to be scheduled prior to the television broadcast.
