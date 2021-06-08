Johnny's Lounge liquor license restored in Beaver Dam

Johnny's Lounge has its liquor license back, two years after the bar lost it in a process that ended up in court.

On Monday, the Beaver Dam Common Council approved a liquor license for Johnny's Lounge, under agent Amanda Hammen, at 519 Madison St. Hammen lost the license in 2019 after the Common Council voted to revoke it under the city's demerit point system. The council revoked the license at police recommendation following a string of incidents including underage people being in the bar, fights and a patron causing a fatal car crash after leaving.

Beaver Dam rejects liquor license renewal for Johnny's Lounge The Beaver Dam Common Council rejected renewal of the liquor license for Johnny’s Lounge fol…

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I have absolutely no concerns or problems," said Police Chief John Kreuziger. "They've made a lot of changes. They've been very cooperative. They're following the demerit point system. They're working with the police very well."

Johnny's Lounge sued the city of Beaver Dam in Dodge County Circuit Court after its license was suspended and then revoked, alleging that the bar was targeted, the city abused state law and its own code and the demerit point system was unfair. A judge ruled in the city's favor late last year.

Johnny's Lounge has been operating as Johnny's Lounge with a different liquor license holder under a reported leasing arrangement. Court documents indicated that the arrangement caused Hammen to lose revenue.