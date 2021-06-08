 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnny's Lounge liquor license restored in Beaver Dam
0 Comments
alert featured

Johnny's Lounge liquor license restored in Beaver Dam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
JOHNNY'S (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Johnny's Lounge in Beaver Dam has its liquor license back after the Common Council approved it on Monday.

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVES

Johnny's Lounge has its liquor license back, two years after the bar lost it in a process that ended up in court.

On Monday, the Beaver Dam Common Council approved a liquor license for Johnny's Lounge, under agent Amanda Hammen, at 519 Madison St. Hammen lost the license in 2019 after the Common Council voted to revoke it under the city's demerit point system. The council revoked the license at police recommendation following a string of incidents including underage people being in the bar, fights and a patron causing a fatal car crash after leaving.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I have absolutely no concerns or problems," said Police Chief John Kreuziger. "They've made a lot of changes. They've been very cooperative. They're following the demerit point system. They're working with the police very well."

Johnny's Lounge sued the city of Beaver Dam in Dodge County Circuit Court after its license was suspended and then revoked, alleging that the bar was targeted, the city abused state law and its own code and the demerit point system was unfair. A judge ruled in the city's favor late last year.

Johnny's Lounge has been operating as Johnny's Lounge with a different liquor license holder under a reported leasing arrangement. Court documents indicated that the arrangement caused Hammen to lose revenue.

Amanda Hammen's husband John was found guilty of homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration last year in Sheboygan County for a 2016 crash. John Hammen owned Johnny's Lounge at the time of the crash. Freddie O. Nelson of Beaver Dam died in the crash.

John Hammen was sentenced to 10 years of probation, including 12 months in custody and is required to maintain absolute sobriety. He is currently on unsupervised custody with a GPS device, according to online records. 

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jahn, Ezra
Obituaries

Jahn, Ezra

PORTAGE – Ezra Jahn, age 17, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News