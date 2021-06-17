Johnson's Sausage Shoppe owner indicted on federal tax charges

MADISON – The owner of a Rio meat processing plant and grocery was indicted Wednesday in federal court for allegedly failing to pay payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service and trying to impede an IRS investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney:

Christa Johnson, 56, of Cambria, owner of the Johnson Sausage Shoppe, Inc. was charged in a 17-count indictment which alleged that she failed to pay to the IRS federal income taxes, social security taxes and Medicare taxes that were withheld from the wages of her employees from July 2015 to January 2017.

In total, Johnson failed to pay $155,936 in taxes owed, the indictment alleged.

Also, Johnson allegedly corruptly endeavored to obstruct an IRS investigation by withholding corporate records subpoenaed by a grand jury and “created a false narrative” regarding her and other individuals she contended were responsible for the failure to pay the taxes.