 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnson's Sausage Shoppe owner indicted on federal tax charges
0 Comments
alert top story

Johnson's Sausage Shoppe owner indicted on federal tax charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Judge with gavel, generic file photo
iSTOCK

MADISON – The owner of a Rio meat processing plant and grocery was indicted Wednesday in federal court for allegedly failing to pay payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service and trying to impede an IRS investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney:

Christa Johnson, 56, of Cambria, owner of the Johnson Sausage Shoppe, Inc. was charged in a 17-count indictment which alleged that she failed to pay to the IRS federal income taxes, social security taxes and Medicare taxes that were withheld from the wages of her employees from July 2015 to January 2017.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In total, Johnson failed to pay $155,936 in taxes owed, the indictment alleged.

Also, Johnson allegedly corruptly endeavored to obstruct an IRS investigation by withholding corporate records subpoenaed by a grand jury and “created a false narrative” regarding her and other individuals she contended were responsible for the failure to pay the taxes.

If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each of the seven counts of failing to pay payroll taxes, one year for each of the nine counts of failing to pay the employer’s share of FICA taxes and failing to pay unemployment taxes, and three years on the corruptly endeavoring to impede the IRS charge.

No court dates had been set Thursday morning in the case.

The charges against Johnson resulted from an IRS investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Graber is prosecuting the case.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Effinger, John Arthur
Obituaries

Effinger, John Arthur

TUCSON, Ariz.—John Arthur Effinger, age 82, passed away on June 8, 2021, at Tucson Medical Center, from complications of a type of lymphoma. H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News