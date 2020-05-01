Judge issues partial ruling of Horicon Bank in Audubon Inn dispute

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JUNEAU — Horicon Bank scored a victory in its foreclosure case related to the property of the former Audubon Inn in Mayville.

Horicon Bank filed the foreclosure action a year ago. Judge Robert Dehring, a Jefferson County judge presiding over the case, issued a partial summary judgment April 23 finding that Horicon Bank had priority with its mortgage on the property over Dodge County. Audubon Inn closed last year after receiving a mortgage from Horicon Bank and a loan from Dodge County in 2015.

Horicon Bank argued its mortgage should have priority over the Dodge County loan in the foreclosure as that was the understood agreement. Dodge County argued that its loan should have priority because it was recorded first. The loans from the bank and county were both granted on Feb. 20, 2015. The county's loan was recorded by the deed office on Feb. 23. The bank loan was recorded on Feb. 25.

The judge found that documents and communications about the loans made it clear that Horicon Bank's mortgage was supposed to have priority over the Dodge County loan, and the recording order was inadvertent. He cited case law that said intent with mortgages matters. He said in his ruling that not allowing Horicon Bank to have priority would create a "manifest injustice."