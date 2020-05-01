Judge issues partial ruling of Horicon Bank in Audubon Inn dispute

JUNEAU — Horicon Bank scored a victory in its foreclosure case related to the property of the former Audubon Inn in Mayville.
Horicon Bank filed the foreclosure action a year ago. Judge Robert Dehring, a Jefferson County judge presiding over the case, issued a partial summary judgment April 23 finding that Horicon Bank had priority with its mortgage on the property over Dodge County. Audubon Inn closed last year after receiving a mortgage from Horicon Bank and a loan from Dodge County in 2015.
Horicon Bank argued its mortgage should have priority over the Dodge County loan in the foreclosure as that was the understood agreement. Dodge County argued that its loan should have priority because it was recorded first. The loans from the bank and county were both granted on Feb. 20, 2015. The county's loan was recorded by the deed office on Feb. 23. The bank loan was recorded on Feb. 25.
The judge found that documents and communications about the loans made it clear that Horicon Bank's mortgage was supposed to have priority over the Dodge County loan, and the recording order was inadvertent. He cited case law that said intent with mortgages matters. He said in his ruling that not allowing Horicon Bank to have priority would create a "manifest injustice."
"It is undisputed that from the very inception both Horicon Bank and the county were on the same page regarding the relative priority of their mortgages," Dehring wrote in his ruling.
Keith Hill took over the historic Audubon Inn building in 2015 after receiving a $400,000 mortgage from the bank and a $315,000 loan from a revolving fund the county used, transforming the space and opening up a New Orleans-inspired restaurant. Both closed in 2019 and court documents show the business ran into financial trouble. In the foreclosure action, Horicon Bank is claiming roughly $530,000 for foreclosure, including principal due, utilities and taxes, alongside about $76,000 in further recovery.
The county has filed to receive any surplus from the proceeds of the foreclosure to cover what it's owed, about $312,000, according to court documents.
The Audubon Inn sits vacant. The hotel was first opened as the Beaumont by Jacob and Anna Mueller, editors of a German-language newspaper that lives on as the Dodge County Pionier. It was renamed in the 1980s after John James Audubon, a 19th-century scientist known for detailed paintings of birds in their national habitat. The Audubon is on the National Register of Historic Places.
