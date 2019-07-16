The kids know him simply as Troy.
Outside of his elected role as a Columbia County Circuit Court judge, Troy Cross is a member of the Portage Martial Arts Academy, alongside his daughter, Josie, 12, and son, Chance, 8.
Tammie Webb, who leads the group, said Cross brings a lot of muscle and power to the fold, but he doesn't intimidate the children.
She said Cross is thoughtful and grounded in what he does, balancing his life as a parent, husband, judge and martial arts student.
"He doesn't show his authority here. He's just Troy," Webb said. "He tries to bring out the best in the kids."
Finding that healthy work-life balance as a positive influence for local children exemplifies the same qualities that make it possible for Cross to slice through a stack of bricks like butter: Focus and determination.
Cross, a Pardeeville native, first joined the group 25 years ago, inspired by his first-ever college course at UW-Oshkosh: Beginning Judo.
After taking a hiatus to get married, start a family and attend law school at Marquette University, Cross returned to the Portage dojo with his children about five years ago.
On first impression, Webb said Cross beamed with pride the first time he saw his own children learn martial arts. In the years since, she said Cross still has that same look on his face when he practices form alongside them in class.
At the heart of that pride is mutual respect and a goal to prove to other members that anything is possible if they feel capable and confident, Webb said.
Being a positive role model for children and watching them develop self-defense techniques puts his mind more at ease.
"It's about having confidence in yourself and your abilities, and what to do in different situations. You never know what's going to happen to you," Cross said. "The world is dangerous. The world is a weapon."
But a trained martial artist can be a weapon, too. Cross said he and the other students have learned how to disarm a would-be-assailant wielding a knife or firearm.
One martial arts member who has taken the merits of martial arts to heart is Andrew Bengeston, 13, of the town of Pacific.
Bengeston said he learned karate in his hometown of Leesburg, Virginia, and wanted to continue to be involved after his family moved to Wisconsin.
He said by learning, sharing and practicing new forms with people of all ages, including Cross, he feels totally accepted in the community.
"It makes me feel like everyone is welcome. They can just come in here and have fun," Bengeston said.
Another boy who has taken some inspiration from Cross is 4-year-old Parker Schmitz, the academy's youngest member.
He began attending classes occasionally when he was just 3, but he stuck mostly beside his family members for support. He gradually became more involved and confident in himself and now serves as a peer mentor to other boys his age.
"He was in a shell. So shy. It really opened him up," Parker's mom, Crystal Schmitz, said. "Karate did a lot for him."
He enjoys stretching his body, introducing himself to tournament judges and feeling accepted by his peers.
Parker went on to win medals of first place in form and second place in board-breaking for his age group at the June 15 Badger State Tournament in Wausau.
The next Badger State Tournament is in January.
The local karate group is open to people of all ages. Many members joined because their family was already involved, Webb said.
The members hold fundraisers in the community occasionally, to raise money to attend tournaments, donate to the Columbia County Humane Society, benefit people after house fires and help the Portage Police Department buy stuffed animals for officers to give to children.
Webb's students gathered in a circle Monday night in the basement of Portage City Hall as they eagerly waited for Cross to arrive for a group photo. Webb quizzed them on why they joined the club.
To varying degrees, they said to learn respect and be confident, spend time with siblings, learn self-defense, develop personal growth and build friendships.
The consensus: They are one unit, a family.
Cross said participating in karate is the fun part of his day, allowing him to unwind in a family-friendly environment. The key to keeping his whole life organized is simply taking on just one task at a time.
"It's good, I can always learn something or teach something," Cross said.
