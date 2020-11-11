Judge tosses suit against Beaver Dam Lake District

JUNEAU – A Dodge County Circuit Court judge ruled against a challenge to dissolve the Beaver Dam Lake District.
Judge Martin De Vries, in a decision filed Nov. 10, indicated that there is no case against the formation of the district. He said the district has been legally established following the guidelines established by the state of Wisconsin.
The request for summary judgement was filed by Kathleen Munro, and other unnamed plaintiffs.
The judgement states, “The purpose of the summary judgement procedure is not to try issues of fact, but to avoid trials where there is nothing to try.”
DeVries found no basis for the claim that less than 51 percent of petition signers (1,399 is the total parcel number) had been gathered. Petition organizers have stated that the minimum number was not only met, but exceeded.
Stated as fact is that 730 land owners signed in favor of the petition which calculates to 52.18 percent, 1.18 percent higher than required. Bill Boettge, president of the Beaver Dam Lake Association, earlier indicated that his group stopped seeking signatures after they had reached the threshold for approval.
It continues, “Summary judgement is a drastic remedy because it deprives the losing party of a trial or even an evidentiary hearing. Still, the law recognizes the cost and inconvenience of litigation, and it requires a party to plead and support its claims or defenses in a timely manner to avoid wasting resources.”
Signed petitions in support of forming a Lake District were received by the Dodge County Board in September of 2019. The Dodge County Land Resources & Parks Committee organized meetings and a hearing to gather input from concerned citizens (both for and against the proposal) and ultimately wrote a report in favor of the move.
A Lake District is given power to levy a tax used to pay for lake improvements. Lake-abutting property owners are represented by a commission. Property owners elect representatives which set the levy and must approve it before it is enacted. Funding may only be used for projects that those taxpayers endorse.
A contingent of abutting property owners argued that only positive votes were collected and that spouses unfairly counted toward the 51 percent total. They also argued that they are unfairly taxed while non-abutting lake users obtain benefits without paying for them (except for launch fees which are utilized by the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association).
The document states that in order for summary judgement to be granted there must be evidence that the plaintiffs’ response does not reveal any disputed facts and is “a complete failure of proof.”
Interim appointed Beaver Dam Lake District commission member Bill Foley indicated that he is happy with the outcome. He and four other appointed commissioners have been working to organize the commission and to establish a special assessment to cover the costs of operations. The group is in charge of notifying property owners of progress, mapping the Lake District, setting a meeting of electors and other organizational tasks.
At its inaugural meeting – in 2022 -- three commissioners will be elected to join appointed representatives from the town of Westford and Dodge County. An assessed fee of $45.80 per abutting parcel will cover costs for the second half of 2020 and all of 2021.
Once the commission is up and running per-parcel fees may not exceed $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Most are lower, according to Foley.
The Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association, which long campaigned for lake stewardship and gathered funds for that purpose will continue to function. It, the Lake District, the Beaver Dam Lake Development Corporation and other governmental bodies will continue to work together to address issues with what is classified an “impaired waterway.” It is labelled as such due to loss of quality wildlife habitat and high phosphorus levels in the water.
Foley, who has lived in the area for 10 years, is optimistic that progress will continue.
“The Department of Natural Resources person in Horicon who was in charge of Dodge County lakes is no longer there due to continuing cutbacks,” said Foley. “What we’re looking to do here is collaborate with all these groups to maintain and improve the lakes for our own enjoyment and for future generations. “
He added, “I know things are already getting better. We’re seeing more people involved. We’ve had healthy lakes projects across the watershed. We see farmers getting involved and taking action along the shoreline. A lot of great things are happening and that’s a sign of good things to come.”
When contacted for comment Kathleen Munro said she had not seen the ruling, but expressed frustration at having to wait so long. (The request was submitted in late August). She said the 30 to 40 individuals who submitted the request would meet and discuss what to do next. An option might be to appeal.
“We’ll have to look it over,” she said.
