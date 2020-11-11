Judge tosses suit against Beaver Dam Lake District

At its inaugural meeting – in 2022 -- three commissioners will be elected to join appointed representatives from the town of Westford and Dodge County. An assessed fee of $45.80 per abutting parcel will cover costs for the second half of 2020 and all of 2021.

Once the commission is up and running per-parcel fees may not exceed $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Most are lower, according to Foley.

The Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association, which long campaigned for lake stewardship and gathered funds for that purpose will continue to function. It, the Lake District, the Beaver Dam Lake Development Corporation and other governmental bodies will continue to work together to address issues with what is classified an “impaired waterway.” It is labelled as such due to loss of quality wildlife habitat and high phosphorus levels in the water.

Foley, who has lived in the area for 10 years, is optimistic that progress will continue.

“The Department of Natural Resources person in Horicon who was in charge of Dodge County lakes is no longer there due to continuing cutbacks,” said Foley. “What we’re looking to do here is collaborate with all these groups to maintain and improve the lakes for our own enjoyment and for future generations. “