J.T. Howell has been performing his comedic juggling show for people of all ages at the Downtown Baraboo Fair on the Square for almost 10 years.
His performances at Fair on the Square includes juggling, unicycle riding and jokes for all ages, Howell said.
“I like to keep my show related to everyone, it’s all very clean,” Howell said. “I like to get them all involved.”
Mary Haultman, event coordinator for Downtown Baraboo Inc., said Howell’s performances have been a favorite of those who attend the event.
“T.J. Howell always works with us in the fall because people really enjoy his comedy juggling,” said Haultman.
In addition to performing at local Baraboo events, for almost 15 years Howell has performed at the Tommy Bartlett Ski Show in Wisconsin Dells as well as worked at the Circus World Museum. During the winter months, he performs his comedic juggling on cruise ships that travel to the Caribbean and South America.
“You adapt to your audience, you adapt to the weather conditions or the stage conditions,” Howell said.
“I’m always trying new stuff, different quirks here and there.”
Howell said that he adds comedy and jokes to his performances to add a unique touch to his shows as well as get the audiences involved in different way.
“I like to throw in the comedy, and I’m constantly working on it,” Howell said. “If I can make just one person laugh, they’ve made my day.”
Howell grew up and still lives in the area. He grew up surrounded by circus culture, with his mother being a traipse artist and father working as a wild animal trainer for circuses. Howell himself began juggling at the age of 12.
Howell said that while he enjoys being able to travel, he likes performing at local events such as the Fair on the Square to be close to home.
“I enjoy it,” Howell said. “I’ve been traveling the world my whole life, but I enjoy doing shows where in the evening I can go home and be in my own house.”
