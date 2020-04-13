Julie Hornbacher raises money to make Easter boxes for employees at Columbus' Pick 'n Save

“It was amazing,” Hornbacher said about all the help she got from local businesses.

And it wasn’t a surprise for Hornbacher, either, that all these businesses wanted to help out.

“Columbus is amazing,” she said. “I’m not kidding you. I call businesses and they say, ‘Sure, what can we do to help?’ People want to help people. It’s just an amazing community that we live in. I can’t say enough about it.”

In fact, Pick ‘n Save is one place she typically relies on when she needs something.

“Every time there’s a fire, and we need something, I just make a couple phone calls and poof (we have it),” Hornbacher said. “That’s a good thing about our grocery store. If I have a fire and I need to feed the fire department or if I have a homeless person that I need something for, I can call out there and they are so willing to help. This is a grocery store I really want to help.”

So she did.

"I really want to give back because they’ve got some employees out there that go above and beyond of what they need to do," she said.