Julie Hornbacher raises money to make Easter boxes for employees at Columbus' Pick 'n Save

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of stress not just for local businesses and its employees. When the shelves aren’t stocked to the customer’s liking, the workers seem to take the brunt of rudeness.
Julie Hornbacher noticed it when she went shopping at Pick 'n Save in Columbus on the morning of April 8.
“I had been out to the grocery store to shop for some elderly people and some of the people were so rude to the (employees),” Hornbacher said. “I felt so bad for these people. They can’t help it if things are off the shelves. I thought, ‘It would be really nice to do something nice for them.’”
Three days later, Hornbacher and her daughter-in-law Katie Schultz delivered 80 Easter boxes to the employees.
"It's just so generous for her and it's something that she would do, so I guess it wasn't too surprising for her to do it," Pick 'n Save employee Amber Wood said.
Luckily for the 80 employees at Pick ‘n Save, Hornbacher is a recognizable fixture around Columbus because she has been working with the N.I.C.C. Foundation – which stands for Neighbors In Constant Care – that helps businesses or people around the community in times of need since 1991.
"She's always doing fundraising," Wood said. "She's a member of the community that always willing to give and plan things to give to people."
On April 8, Hornbacher got on the phone to try to raise as much as she could to make Easter boxes for every employee at Pick ‘n Save, which she delivered April 11.
“I did it because I felt these guys are out there (risking their health),” Hornbacher said. “I ran an ambulance business for many years and I signed on for that job. I knew what I was getting into. These guys work at a cash register at a grocery store. They did not sign on for this. This isn’t something that when they got that job, they thought, ‘OK yeah, we’re going to risk our life every single day, so you can get your groceries.’ It’s one of those jobs you do for a little extra cash.
“These people are going above and beyond to try to keep the shelves stocked and dealing with people that are stressed out. I felt it would be nice to give something back.”
Hornbacher got Columbus businesses like Columbus Chemical, Lyco Manufacturing, Drexel Building Supply and Haywire Electric Security to pitch in some money. In less than 24 hours, she raised $4,000 which she then divided up into 80 Visa gift cards. She also called around to local businesses and restaurants that would offer coupons for the boxes. Employees also received cozies and key chains.
All of these items were put in small cupcake boxes, which were donated by Julie's Java House, a coffee shop in Columbus owned by Hornbacher.
“It was amazing,” Hornbacher said about all the help she got from local businesses.
And it wasn’t a surprise for Hornbacher, either, that all these businesses wanted to help out.
“Columbus is amazing,” she said. “I’m not kidding you. I call businesses and they say, ‘Sure, what can we do to help?’ People want to help people. It’s just an amazing community that we live in. I can’t say enough about it.”
In fact, Pick ‘n Save is one place she typically relies on when she needs something.
“Every time there’s a fire, and we need something, I just make a couple phone calls and poof (we have it),” Hornbacher said. “That’s a good thing about our grocery store. If I have a fire and I need to feed the fire department or if I have a homeless person that I need something for, I can call out there and they are so willing to help. This is a grocery store I really want to help.”
So she did.
"I really want to give back because they’ve got some employees out there that go above and beyond of what they need to do," she said.
Hornbacher wanted to make sure the Easter boxes were a surprise for the employees. They were told in an email by story Director Don Klug there would be a staff meeting at 2 p.m. April 11, which is when they found out.
"We had no idea until Julie told us what was going on, herself," Wood said. "(The meeting email) was very vague, so we had no idea what was going on."
That was Julie's intent.
