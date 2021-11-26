Juneau adopts city budget Tax levy up nearly 22 percent in 2022

JUNEAU – While the mill rate for the City of Juneau is up $1.77 per thousand dollars of assessed value, or nearly 22 percent, the good it will do for the city is immeasurable, according to Mayor Dan Wegener and Clerk/Treasurer Shawn Hart.

A public hearing and the common council’s budget approval were held at Juneau City Hall on Monday night.

The total budget, including all expenditures, is set of $10.4 million. The operating budget is set at nearly $2.4 million, up nearly $160,000 from 2021.

Despite the increase, Mayor Wegener is confident that every expenditure is essential for growth and maintaining the level of service that city residents expect.

“We’re definitely living within our means for the following year,” said Wegener. “We’ve tightened our belts as much as we could on capital expenditures, and are maintaining status quo for most of the budget. We’ve got some industries that are doing really well here and we’ve orchestrated some tax benefits for them. I think we’re definitely moving in the right direction.”