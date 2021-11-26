Juneau adopts city budget Tax levy up nearly 22 percent in 2022

JUNEAU – While the mill rate for the City of Juneau is up $1.77 per thousand dollars of assessed value, or nearly 22 percent, the good it will do for the city is immeasurable, according to Mayor Dan Wegener and Clerk/Treasurer Shawn Hart.
A public hearing and the common council’s budget approval were held at Juneau City Hall on Monday night.
The total budget, including all expenditures, is set of $10.4 million. The operating budget is set at nearly $2.4 million, up nearly $160,000 from 2021.
Despite the increase, Mayor Wegener is confident that every expenditure is essential for growth and maintaining the level of service that city residents expect.
“We’re definitely living within our means for the following year,” said Wegener. “We’ve tightened our belts as much as we could on capital expenditures, and are maintaining status quo for most of the budget. We’ve got some industries that are doing really well here and we’ve orchestrated some tax benefits for them. I think we’re definitely moving in the right direction.”
“Even though there is a small increase in city taxes this year, the majority of it will be spent on a number of capital projects that we have to complete,” said Hart, whose last day on the job was Wednesday. He is moving soon to take on a position as comptroller in the city of Ketchikan, Alaska. “The majority of increase will be spent on the Public Safety Building’s parking lot. It’s deteriorating and they think it’s going to get worse. The last thing anyone wants to see is police cars and fire trucks getting stuck there.”
There is no new borrowing expected for next year.
Both expenditures and revenues are up 7.15 percent. The total tax levy for 2022 stands at $1.16 million, up from $955,000 in 2021. That increase is nearly 22 percent, which is countered by a nearly 15 percent drop in tax levy between 2019 and 2022. The tax levy in 2019 was recorded at nearly $1.4 million.
The owner of a $100,000 home will see an increase of $177 in 2022 city taxes.
The vote to approve the budget was 6-0.