Juneau caterer puts his dreams on hold while asking for a kidney donation

JUNEAU – Jason White was living his dream as a caterer at Juneau Community Center before his life changed drastically after finding out his body entered kidney failure.

“I’m in Stage 4 renal failure,” White said. “In the last year, it progressed from Stage 3 to Stage 4. My kidneys are shutting down.”

White had surgery Friday to put a port in his arm to begin dialysis. He hopes for a possible kidney donation in the future. The process is easier than others might expect, White said.

White said he has already started reaching out to people and has some friends who began the process of possibly being a donor. The first step is using the online website for the UW Madison transplant list at www.uwhealth.org/transplant/can-i-be-a-donor/52328 or calling 608-263-1384.

Those interested will be screened to see if they are a good donor candidate.

White has already been evaluated to get a kidney but the transplant list has him with a 5½ year wait.

“If there was a living donor, it would bump me up to the top,” White said. “They do not have to be a match.”

