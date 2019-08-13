JUNEAU — Juneau will be looking for a new city clerk and treasurer following the resignation of its current office-holder, while relying on a former city employee to cover the post on an interim basis.
Valerie Knetzger submitted her resignation, effective immediately, on Aug. 6. The Juneau Common Council accepted her resignation at its Tuesday meeting without further discussion.
Knetzger first took over the job a little over two years ago. She was not present Tuesday. Prior to coming to city government, Knetzger worked as a financial analyst and master data analyst at the headquarters of ORBIS Corporation.
“We went ahead and tried to find an interim person to help us with the clerk/treasurer responsibility,” council member Kay Marose said. “We contacted a couple of agencies that provide this sort of person. We also contacted our accountant Baker Tilly to see what they could provide.”
The council appointed Cheryl Giese as the city’s interim clerk/treasurer. Giese previously worked for Juneau about 20 years ago, and later worked for the city of Baraboo as the finance director and clerk. She retired from her position in Baraboo in early 2018.
Giese will come to Juneau a few days a week to work as an hourly employee as the city searches for a permanent replacement.
“This is probably the most affordable option we had that we were comfortable with,” said Mayor Dan Wegener.
Marose said the position is being advertised online and through different associations. She said the hope is to find someone with municipal experience.
Knetzger’s departure isn’t the only major shift at City Hall recently. The Common Council has seen two new members join this summer.
John Schuster assumed a Ward 3 seat following the death of Butch Chase in July. Paul Shanks assumed a Ward 1 seat following Jason Buske’s move out of the city.
