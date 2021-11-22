Juneau clerk/treasurer resigning

JUNEAU – Shawn Hart is resigning after two years as clerk/treasurer of the city of Juneau. He is becoming the comptroller for the city of Ketchikan, Alaska.
Hart started in October of 2019. His previous employment was at Baker Tilly Accounting doing government audits. He also did stints for the city of Mequon and the city of West Allis. He was born in Brookfield.
He and his wife Jasmine live in Pewaukee. He feels he had a number of accomplishments.
“We had the big expansion with Whisker (automated litterboxes) just down the road a little bit," he said. "A couple other industrial manufacturers have been expanding. Lots of things that still need to be done that I’m kind of sad I won’t be able to take part in with regards to housing and things like that. Just being able to see the city grow in the way it has in the last couple of years has been rewarding. There are three new houses going up on Main Street, as well as other parcel development. I’ve been involved in the economic development side of everything, so I’m proud of the progress that has been made there.”
Challenges for the future include housing shortages and fostering continued growth.
He acknowledges efforts to gain a community spirit, which he admits is a challenge for municipalities both large and small.
“The main thing the city is lacking is community involvement with regard to politics and other things that are going on,” Hart said. “That’s one of the things we were working on, trying to get more people to actively engage in local events. Successes on that front are being made with the public library, and our recreation department. We expect good things to come out of those efforts.”
As for the big move, Hart and family are looking forward to it.
“It offers a change, a new adventure in our lives,” said Hart. “It’s nothing we were actively pursuing. It was kind of something we stumbled upon. We enjoyed the area; enjoyed the scenery up there. It’s something different.”
City Deputy/Treasurer Pam Bunkoske, who worked for the city 17 years, took a break of 10 years and returned in May of 2019, had good things to say about Hart.
“It has been very, very nice working with Shawn,” said Bunkoske. “I’m sad to see him go but I wish him good luck in the future. I’m more understanding after looking online to see where he is going. Now I get it. It’s beautiful. I’m happy for him.”
Mayor Dam Wegener also had kind things to say.
“He is the ultimate professional,” said Wegener. “Integrity. Honesty. Professionalism. Those are all adjectives that describe Shawn Hart. I was hoping he’d be around to serve future mayors, but things change in life and he’s taken on a new adventure in Alaska. I wish him all the best.”