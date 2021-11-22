Juneau clerk/treasurer resigning

“We had the big expansion with Whisker (automated litterboxes) just down the road a little bit," he said. "A couple other industrial manufacturers have been expanding. Lots of things that still need to be done that I’m kind of sad I won’t be able to take part in with regards to housing and things like that. Just being able to see the city grow in the way it has in the last couple of years has been rewarding. There are three new houses going up on Main Street, as well as other parcel development. I’ve been involved in the economic development side of everything, so I’m proud of the progress that has been made there.”