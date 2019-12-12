Juneau closes on building for new city hall

JUNEAU — Juneau will soon have a new city hall, replacing the cramped quarters it now occupies.
The city approved closing on a deal to buy the old Farmers and Merchants Bank, 405 Jewel St., on Thursday for $165,000, which was $10,000 less than the city's original offer as negotiations continued. The building has an assessed value of about $275,000, and Mayor Dan Wegener said the purchase is a good deal for taxpayers.
He said he thanked the bank for going ahead with the sale at such a price. The city is using bond financing to cover the costs of the moving to the new building.
"It's ultimately a matter of looking out for the future," he said.
F&M has since moved to a new branch location on Western Avenue. The old location on Jewel is 16 years old.
The current city hall, on Miller Street, has been used since the 1980s and used to be a law office. The building is cramped inside and is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, needing repairs that would take a lot of time and money to complete that officials do not believe would be worth pursuing.
Wegener said half of the old bank will be used for city operations and half of the building will be used for meetings including the Common Council. The current meeting room can get tightly packed if any members of the public attend. The city is expected to move in the spring, with additional costs at about $30,000.
The city originally learned in the spring that the bank had accepted its offer of $175,000, but issues arose over covenants on the property that had to be worked out.
According to city records, the building was built as a duplex and the bank was not using the full space. The city may have room to grow in the new space.
