Juneau, Columbia and Sauk county wardens see increased hunting activity, predict license increase for deer gun season

Wardens in Juneau, Sauk and Columbia counties are seeing more people out hunting this season as they look for something to do outside and remain socially distant amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Data from Sept. 15 shows the state’s hunting license sales for sport and patrons increased slightly. Archery license sales for the crossbow season also increased by almost 30,000 from the year prior and license for deer gun season increased by over 7,200 as of Sept. 15. Juneau County Conservation Warden Michael Webber said he’s seen more people out hunting recently with duck and pheasant seasons starting recently. With the nine-day deer gun season approaching Nov. 21, he’s expecting permit sales for that season to increase as well. “A lot of those get sold right before the deer gun season,” he said, adding the deer gun season is a busy time for the Juneau County area. Juneau County had an increase in spring turkey permits as well as fishing licenses this year, Webber said. Based on those numbers Webber indicates deer gun hunting sales could also rise due to the pandemic, with more people wanting to get out of the house and participate in an activity to remain socially distant. Sauk County Warden Supervisor Michael Green said he’s also seen more hunters out this season. Columbia County Conservation Warden Peter McCormick is also expecting gun license sales to increase based on spring turkey license purchases. McCormick is also seeing more people out hunting, especially on the weekends, as archery season was underway Sept. 12. While Green said hunters will head out later in the crossbow season, more towards October and early November, he’s seen more hunters out earlier this season than in previous years. McCormick attributes seeing more people hunting and the license sales increase to COVID-19 as more people stayed home and are looking for a way to get out of the house while remaining socially distant. “People always have a lot of things going on and sometimes hunting and spending time outdoors takes a backseat and maybe now with the ability to get out more they are enjoying it more,” McCormick said. McCormick said putting an exact number on how much licenses will increase is hard to say because sales vary per year for many reasons. “If it holds true with what we’ve seen with the turkey licenses we expect it to be up maybe 10, 15 to 20%,” he said of predicting license sales for gun deer season. Webber said the DNR is recommending hunting with family members or housemates. He also said to carry hand sanitizer. McCormick also recommends packing a mask for use in a public place and keeping a six-foot social distance if possible. Besides the pandemic, the wardens also stressed hunting safety and to remember the acronym TABK – treat every firearm as if it were loaded, always point the muzzle in a safe direction, be sure of the target and keep finger out of trigger area when ready to shoot. Webber recommends keeping a cell phone in case of emergencies, check your license and know what the regulations are. For crossbow, McCormick recommends wearing a safety harness if up in a tree and make sure stands are set up appropriately. Those who are looking for additional hunting regulations can contact their warden or visit the