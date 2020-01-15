Juneau Common Council approves higher sewer rates

JUNEAU — The Juneau Common Council voted to raise sewer rates on Tuesday.

The service and volume charges will increase by 7 percent to get the city’s utility back in order.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In discussing the rate increase, the council’s utility commission representative Cheryl Braun said that the utility is $50,000 in the red, and the rate increase is necessary. Sewer rates were last increased in 2017.

Mayor Dan Wegener said the wastewater treatment plant is becoming maxed out as the city has grown and the Sensient Flavors plant has grown over the years. He said the treatment plant has served the city well over the past few decades, even past its original life expectancy, but that it might be time to start looking at expanding the plant in the future, which would be preferable to building a new one. A new deal with Sensient in the future could help keep costs down for residential customers.

The utility commission has pursued studies of utility rates in Juneau and the city may have to look at raising fees for electricity and water. The sewer increase will now go into effect with the approval from the Common Council.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.