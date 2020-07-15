Juneau Common Council discusses road projects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU — The Juneau Common Council discussed the timing of a much-needed road project on Tuesday.

Council members discussed the possibility of moving the repaving of East North Street from 2021 into this year after the joint West Street project between the city and the county was delayed. The council only had a discussion and did not take action.

A consensus emerged among officials that it would be best to take care of the entire u-shape stretch of North Depot Street, East North Street and North Mill Street all at once. City Clerk Shawn Hart said the cost would be about $115,000 to do the entire stretch according to Northeast Asphalt.

The city will have to come up with the full funding for such a project and would be short about $50,000 from what was budgeted for the West Street project. Hart said he would not recommend using the general fund in such a scenario. The county is a possibility to kick in some support and county workers frequently use Depot Street

MSA Senior Project Engineer Mike Laue said he would not recommend just doing one portion.

“You’re going to pay extra just because of a different mobilization year,” he said. “If you’re going to do it, I would think you would do it all at once.”