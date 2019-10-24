A drug court is coming to Juneau County in January 2020, aided in part by $1.1 million in grants.
The money includes $600,000 over three years from the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site Based Program, and $500,000 over four years from the Adult Drug Court Discretionary Grant Program.
The grants require the creation of two additional positions in the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and one additional position in the Juneau County Department of Human Services.
A vote on accepting the grants and creating the additional three positions passed 19-1 at the Oct. 15 Juneau County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, with supervisor John Wenum the dissenting vote.
The positions are grant funded, and will not affect the tax levy.
“Grant moneys are always a little bit weird,” Wenum said. “If the money goes away, political pressure can lead to positions staying even though they burn through the general fund.”
Supervisor Michael Kelly said the positions would not stay if the grants were not renewed.
“There is a sunset clause,” Kelly said. “If funds go away, the positions go away.”
The new positions created for the court include a Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site Based Program Coordinator and Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site Based Program Therapist in the Sheriff’s Department, and a Juneau County Adult Drug Court Coordinator in the Department of Human Services.
Flood damage report
The historic floods of 2018 in Juneau County caused millions of dollars in damage, with requests for aid just now beginning to come back from FEMA.
Gervase Thompson provided the Juneau County Board of Supervisors with the Emergency Management 2018 Flood Report at a board meeting Oct. 15.
According to Gervase, a total of 440 residents put in claims to Fema, with 173 coming from Mauston, 102 from Elroy, and 92 from Wonewoc.
Wonewoc applied for $250,000 in public assistance, and has received $185,000 in assistance. Union Center requested $208,000 but has received just under $50,000, and is currently in the appeals process. Elroy, which has demolished 14 homes and one church due to flood damage, requested $240,000 and has received under $75,000.
Consideration of aid is still ongoing, and the numbers are expected to go up.
Thompson said the Long Term Recovery Committee, which was formed in October 2018, helped 53 households with $105,000. Volunteers from around the United States came to the region and spent a total of 10,000 hours helping people in the county at no charge.
Other action
In other action before the board, the board:
- Approved a land sale to Chris Crawford of a parcel in Elroy for the amount of $1,100.
- Approved a land sale to Paul Zarnstorff of a parcel in Necedah for the amount of $13,660.
- Approved a motion to fill the positions of a Behavioral Health/Community Support Program R.N. and an Adult Protective Social Worker. Both positions are open after the persons previously holding the positions resigned.
