Juneau County is the owner of a new patent for a salt mixing machine used in county salt trucks.
On Oct. 29, the United States Patent office granted patent US 10,456,762 B1 to Juneau County for the invention of a “machine for mixing and conveying a road application mixture and the methods of use thereof.” The county applied for the patent on Dec. 10, 2015.
The machine was invented by the late Dennis Weiss of Mauston, Steven Peters of Necedah, and Thomas Wolfe of Wonewoc.
“The county owns the patent because Denny (Weiss) was an employee of the county when he worked on this,” said attorney David Lasker at a Nov. 5 Juneau County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Weiss previously occupied the position of Highway Commissioner at Juneau County Public Works.
Lasker said the machine makes a large difference in the amount of salt used, saving the county money.
The patent application describes the machine as containing a hopper, which has a solid material for melting snow and ice, an auger casing with a solid inlet, and a tank containing liquid. The solid material travels using the auger into the liquid material, where it mixes and is then discharged. The entire process is completed remotely.
“Basically what it does is it wets the salt,” said Juneau County Board member Roy Granger. “Dry salt bounces off the pavement. This wets it and mixes it in the back of the trucks so the salt is wet when it hit the pavement and applies evenly, and doesn’t bounce off.”
Although the county has no current plans to market the machine for sale, Lasker said there could be interest from other counties in acquiring similar machines.
“Counties all over the colder part of the country might be interested in using this,” Lasker said.
