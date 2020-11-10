Juneau County Board approves 2021 budget, mill rate to dip slightly

For the second year running, residents in Juneau County will see a slight decline in their county tax bills.

The Juneau County Board of Supervisors approved a mill rate of about $5.86 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease of $0.10 from the prior budget mill rate of $5.96 per $1,000 of assessed value. Of the $5.86 rate, about $4.92 will go for county purposes, while about $0.93 will go towards debt servicing. The board approved the budget unanimously at a meeting Nov. 3.

Under the approved budget, the county is budgeting for expenditures of about $39.1 million, which will be offset by expected revenues of about $25.2 million and reserves spending of $447,122. The value of the expenditures minus the revenues and reserves leaves a net county levy of about $13.5 million.

In addition to the net county levy, the county apportions an additional levy for state special charges, county bridge aid, and the county library tax. The additional levy adds about $404,000, with the total county portion coming to about $13.9 million.

For the 2021 budget, the largest planned expenditures include about $8.08 million for Health and Human Services, $6.23 million for Public Safety, $5.4 million for general government and $5.89 million for Transportation.