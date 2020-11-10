Juneau County Board approves 2021 budget, mill rate to dip slightly

For the second year running, residents in Juneau County will see a slight decline in their county tax bills.
The Juneau County Board of Supervisors approved a mill rate of about $5.86 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease of $0.10 from the prior budget mill rate of $5.96 per $1,000 of assessed value. Of the $5.86 rate, about $4.92 will go for county purposes, while about $0.93 will go towards debt servicing. The board approved the budget unanimously at a meeting Nov. 3.
Under the approved budget, the county is budgeting for expenditures of about $39.1 million, which will be offset by expected revenues of about $25.2 million and reserves spending of $447,122. The value of the expenditures minus the revenues and reserves leaves a net county levy of about $13.5 million.
In addition to the net county levy, the county apportions an additional levy for state special charges, county bridge aid, and the county library tax. The additional levy adds about $404,000, with the total county portion coming to about $13.9 million.
For the 2021 budget, the largest planned expenditures include about $8.08 million for Health and Human Services, $6.23 million for Public Safety, $5.4 million for general government and $5.89 million for Transportation.
The county’s overall levy increased by about $220,000, with the levy offset by an increase in equalized valuation for property of about $75 million.
In other action, the board:
- Approved the sale of land to 16 individuals and did not approve one land sale. The land sale not approved by the board was for the sale of forest property owned by the county, while the approved land sales were for tax delinquent property.
- Approved the $27,033 purchase of a truck capable of pulling mass casualty trailers to replace an old truck.
- Approved the creation of a position for a Public Health Nurse in the Health Department. The position will be funded using grant funds.
- Authorized the hiring of a full-time Children’s Long Term Support Waiver Social Worker in the Department of Human Services.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
