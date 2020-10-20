 Skip to main content
Juneau County Board member tests positive for COVID-19, several members quarantining
COVID-19

Alan Peterson (copy)

Chairman Alan Peterson of the Juneau County Board of Supervisors.

 CHRISTOPHER JARDINE/Star-Times

The October Juneau County Board of Supervisors meeting was postponed after a member of the board tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement dated Oct. 19, Juneau County Board of Supervisors Chairman Alan Peterson said the meeting, which was scheduled for Oct. 20, will be postponed to Nov. 3. Nov. 3 is also the date of the general election.

“This emergency action is required due to the COVID-19 pandemic, because one member of the County Board has been stricken with the virus and is in quarantine and numerous other members of the County Board, who have been exposed to the possibility of contracting the disease, likewise are required to be in quarantine,” Peterson said.

In postponing the meeting, Peterson suspended a Juneau County ordinance, Section 2-66, which states “The county board shall meet monthly on the third Tuesday of the month, commencing at 9:30 a.m.” Peterson said the positive case and exposure of several members requiring quarantine constitutes “emergency circumstances.”

“An in-person meeting of the board is not possible and even a virtual meeting of the board would face many complications including possible problems with having a quorum,” Peterson said.

Peterson did not say which board member tested positive for the virus or which members were quarantining.

The Juneau County Board of Supervisors October meeting agenda had scheduled a report on the county’s response to COVID-19 by Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich, as well as the authorization of the creation of a position for Public Health Nurse in the health department. The board also planned to tackle several land sale resolutions.

The board will next meet at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 3.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

