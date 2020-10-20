Juneau County Board member tests positive for COVID-19, several members quarantining

The October Juneau County Board of Supervisors meeting was postponed after a member of the board tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement dated Oct. 19, Juneau County Board of Supervisors Chairman Alan Peterson said the meeting, which was scheduled for Oct. 20, will be postponed to Nov. 3. Nov. 3 is also the date of the general election.

“This emergency action is required due to the COVID-19 pandemic, because one member of the County Board has been stricken with the virus and is in quarantine and numerous other members of the County Board, who have been exposed to the possibility of contracting the disease, likewise are required to be in quarantine,” Peterson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In postponing the meeting, Peterson suspended a Juneau County ordinance, Section 2-66, which states “The county board shall meet monthly on the third Tuesday of the month, commencing at 9:30 a.m.” Peterson said the positive case and exposure of several members requiring quarantine constitutes “emergency circumstances.”

“An in-person meeting of the board is not possible and even a virtual meeting of the board would face many complications including possible problems with having a quorum,” Peterson said.