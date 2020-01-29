Juneau County Board tables policy prohibiting excessive force

The Juneau County Board of Supervisors declined to adopt a policy prohibiting the use of excessive force and the barring of entrances and exits for non-violent civil rights demonstrations.
Members will revisit the policy at a later meeting after a vote to table the resolution passed.
Under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, the county will be unable to receive or pursue Community Development Block Grant Funds until they pass a policy prohibiting the use of excessive force and the barring of entrances and exits for non-violent civil rights demonstrations. Community Development Block Grant Funds are a state program which provides grants for housing programs that principally benefit low to moderate income households.
Concerns about the policy ranged from procedural to clarity issues.
“If we could get some definition, some clarity in terminology,” said John Wenum, a supervisor representing Fountain, Lisbon, and Hustler. “What is a measure of excessive force that will satisfy the appropriate authorities? Do you have to draw blood? Do you have to leave black and blue marks? Do you have to break bones?”
Wenum called for the policy to better define a “semi-objective criteria” as to what constitutes excessive force.
“We’re putting our personnel in harm’s way in the sense they may perceive they can’t do anything, which would be just as dangerous as being excessively violent,” Wenum said.
Typically excessive force is defined in the context of reasonableness. Precedent from the Supreme Court holds that the officers’ conduct must be objectively reasonable when considering the situation the officer is faced with, and factors to consider in assessing the reasonableness of the force include but are not limited to the severity of the crime, whether the person the force is used upon is an immediate danger to the safety of officers or the public, and whether that person is actively resisting arrest.
Board counsel David Lasker was unable to attend the meeting as he was on a previously scheduled vacation.
Michael Kelley, supervisor representing Mauston, asked for the tabling of the policy. Kelley did not vocalize objections to the content of the policy, but instead expressed concerns over procedural issues. The resolution stated it was introduced by the executive committee, but Kelley said the executive committee had not previously seen the policy.
“It wasn’t brought to the executive committee,” Kelley said. “Let’s table for a month until we find out where it came from and send it through the proper channels.”
The motion to table passed unanimously.
Other action
In other action before the board, the board:
- Approved updating the Juneau County Personnel Policy regarding the use of tobacco products to further define tobacco products, smoking, and electronic smoking devices.
- Approved the 2020 Juneau County Forest Work Plan.
- Approved the reduction of the probationary period for Highway Department workers from 240 to 160 hours.
- Approved a land sale of tax delinquent property in New Lisbon to Bradley Parker for a bid of $18,000.
