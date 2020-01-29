Juneau County Board tables policy prohibiting excessive force

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Typically excessive force is defined in the context of reasonableness. Precedent from the Supreme Court holds that the officers’ conduct must be objectively reasonable when considering the situation the officer is faced with, and factors to consider in assessing the reasonableness of the force include but are not limited to the severity of the crime, whether the person the force is used upon is an immediate danger to the safety of officers or the public, and whether that person is actively resisting arrest.

Board counsel David Lasker was unable to attend the meeting as he was on a previously scheduled vacation.

Michael Kelley, supervisor representing Mauston, asked for the tabling of the policy. Kelley did not vocalize objections to the content of the policy, but instead expressed concerns over procedural issues. The resolution stated it was introduced by the executive committee, but Kelley said the executive committee had not previously seen the policy.

“It wasn’t brought to the executive committee,” Kelley said. “Let’s table for a month until we find out where it came from and send it through the proper channels.”

The motion to table passed unanimously.

Other action

In other action before the board, the board:

Approved updating the Juneau County Personnel Policy regarding the use of tobacco products to further define tobacco products, smoking, and electronic smoking devices.

Approved the 2020 Juneau County Forest Work Plan.

Approved the reduction of the probationary period for Highway Department workers from 240 to 160 hours.

Approved a land sale of tax delinquent property in New Lisbon to Bradley Parker for a bid of $18,000.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.