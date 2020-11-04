Juneau County Board votes against emergency declaration as cases of COVID-19 rise

Laurie Oldig, a business owner in Juneau County, also said her “business can’t take another hit” before casting doubt on testing numbers and saying she will “never be tested” for COVID-19.

“If this board makes a conscience decision to elect this proposition… you’re going to shut down your Main Street, a lot of the businesses in this county,” Oldig said. “I lost all of my income in the last shutdown, I’m not willing to do that again.”

Proponents of the declaration said that the business owners are misinformed about the declaration and the power it grants to the Health Department.

“It’s been kind of hysterically seen as an attempt by the Health Department to shutdown Juneau County,” said Juneau County Corporation Counsel David Lasker. “There is widespread mistrust and in some cases seems like panic as to what this declaration does and doesn’t do.”

Lasker said the declaration does not allow Dederich or the Health Department to shut down the economy in Juneau County, but does “allow streamlined authority to the Health Department.”