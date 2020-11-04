Juneau County Board votes against emergency declaration as cases of COVID-19 rise

The Juneau County Board voted against a Declaration of a State of Local Emergency in Juneau County as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise exponentially in the region and the Juneau County Health Department says it risks becoming overwhelmed. Members of the board voted against the measure by a 9-11 count during a meeting Nov. 3.
The declaration would have declared a public health emergency in Juneau County for 60 days due to “an imminent threat of a disaster impacting medical care and other critical systems in Juneau County.” Total cases in the county are up to 894 as of Nov. 2, with 222 active cases, four hospitalizations and five deaths. Cases have increase over 260% in the county over the last two months. The board approved the same declaration twice earlier in the pandemic, in both March and April.
Juneau County Public Health Officer Amanda Dederich said the department asked for the declaration to expedite the department’s response to the pandemic, as currently the department has to receive approval for every purchase or staff decision through the board and committees.
“All these numbers equal human lives,” Dederich said. “(The declaration) provides flexibility and operational needs our department needs… we need to make decisions quickly.”
Several business owners in the county voiced their opposition to the declaration, stating a worry that it would lead to Dederich “shutting down the economy.”
“Our county officials know the difference between COVID-19 and a disaster,” said Kathleen Engelman, owner of Mauston Preschool. “This is not a disaster… the virus is not an emergency.”
Engleman expressed her belief, widely debunked by health experts, that the COVID-19 virus is like the flu, stating that the five deaths in the county due to COVID-19 are dwarfed by the six deaths at this point last year due to the flu. She further stated her belief that the community does not need a public health emergency declaration to aid in the response to the virus, and said the board approving the declaration would be “tyranny.”
“Why would we need to protect the community from a virus?” Engleman said. “We have social distancing and masks.”
Log Cabin Deli and Pine Cove Bar and Grill owner Aaron Cuyler, whose Pine Cove business was the site of a COVID-19 exposure event reported by the Health Department in September, said his businesses will likely close if they suffer any more loss.
“I’m not going to pretend to be an expert on health, science, politics, any of that,” Cuyler said. “When the pandemic started business was 80% down, right now we’re 40% down… my business will not make it if we have any more loss.”
Cuyler said even if the health department does not shut down the economy the declaration would “change the way people think, the way people act,” but also said that the response to the virus needs to be done “quickly, together, and at 100%.”
Laurie Oldig, a business owner in Juneau County, also said her “business can’t take another hit” before casting doubt on testing numbers and saying she will “never be tested” for COVID-19.
“If this board makes a conscience decision to elect this proposition… you’re going to shut down your Main Street, a lot of the businesses in this county,” Oldig said. “I lost all of my income in the last shutdown, I’m not willing to do that again.”
Proponents of the declaration said that the business owners are misinformed about the declaration and the power it grants to the Health Department.
“It’s been kind of hysterically seen as an attempt by the Health Department to shutdown Juneau County,” said Juneau County Corporation Counsel David Lasker. “There is widespread mistrust and in some cases seems like panic as to what this declaration does and doesn’t do.”
Lasker said the declaration does not allow Dederich or the Health Department to shut down the economy in Juneau County, but does “allow streamlined authority to the Health Department.”
“(The declaration) complies with provisions of state law for declaring a public health emergency… it allows the Health Department to act more quickly on a day to day basis in what is needed to respond to the virus itself, (but it) does not expand the power of the Health Department, that is set by state statute, not by proclamation,” Lasker said. “She (Dederich) has power to do what is necessary under state law to address the pandemic. The same statute…also provides that if she fails to act with dispatch in responding to what needs to be done to handle the pandemic, the state must come in and do it for us and charge us for doing it for us.”
Board member John Wenum also tried to allay fears over the declaration and expressed his support for the Health Department and the declaration.
“The potential impact of this proclamation has been somewhat overblown,” Wenum said. “It’s (COVID-19) is not going to improve for a significant period of time… what I fear, because as a body our reaction time is very slow, we need to delegate some authority to department heads to act within their realm when we have a unusual situation. I trust these people will use the best judgement, I have faith in our people.”
Board member Steven Thomas echoed Wenum in blunter terms.
“That the Health Officer does it all on her own is a misnomer,” Thomas said. “We tried educating people who would just not listen… this does not give her carte blanche to do whatever.”
Dederich also responded to the concerns of the business owners, indicating the declaration was intended to allow her and the department to move quickly in addressing critical needs during the pandemic and not aimed at shutting down the county’s businesses.
“One thing is hiring, critical staffing shortages happen very fast,” Dederich said. “We’re in crisis mode trying to keep up with contact tracing, investigation… trying to do (contact tracing) and onboard (of a hire) during that creates a lag that’s critical.”
Dederich said that one of the most important things the declaration would achieve is to help ensure contact tracing continues to operate at full capacity, noting that “we don’t have the capacity with only three people working on this response in my department.”
“Without contact tracing we can’t get infectious people out of those settings, that’s what allows us to keep schools open,” Dederich said. “Some counties aren’t even contacting positive people anymore (for contact tracing).”
Chairman of the Juneau County Board Alan Peterson also chimed in, stating that “this resolution does not shut the county down contrary to what people think.”
During a roll call vote board members Timothy Cottingham, Roy Granger, Jack Jasinski, Michael Kelley, Jerry Niles, James Parrett, Orville Robinson, Ken Schneider, Rodney Seamans, Lynn Willard and Ray Zipperer voted against the declaration. The declaration failed by a measure of nine votes for, 11 against.
