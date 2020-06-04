Juneau County census completion rates lagging behind but approaching 2010 levels

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Juneau County’s rate of completing the 2020 Census is still below 2010 numbers, even with the new option of completing an online survey, though population hubs of Mauston, New Lisbon and Necedah are closing in on surpassing the 2010 rate.

Held every 10 years as mandated by the United States Constitution, the census attempts to count every person living in the United States, regardless of citizenship. This year’s census marks the 24th iteration of the census.

Data from the census is confidential, and the information provided by those who fill out the census will not be used for retaliation against those who fill out the survey, according to information from the United States Census Bureau.

Statistics compiled through the completion of the census are used for a variety of funding needs for local communities, as well as national and state level apportionment. The number of seats each state has in the United States House of Representatives is determined by the results of the census, and data from the census is used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.