Juneau County census completion rates lagging behind but approaching 2010 levels

Juneau County’s rate of completing the 2020 Census is still below 2010 numbers, even with the new option of completing an online survey, though population hubs of Mauston, New Lisbon and Necedah are closing in on surpassing the 2010 rate.
Held every 10 years as mandated by the United States Constitution, the census attempts to count every person living in the United States, regardless of citizenship. This year’s census marks the 24th iteration of the census.
Data from the census is confidential, and the information provided by those who fill out the census will not be used for retaliation against those who fill out the survey, according to information from the United States Census Bureau.
Statistics compiled through the completion of the census are used for a variety of funding needs for local communities, as well as national and state level apportionment. The number of seats each state has in the United States House of Representatives is determined by the results of the census, and data from the census is used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
At the local level, the information obtained from the census is used to determine the funding levels for programs like Head Start in area schools, grants for teachers and special education, programs to support rural areas, wildlife restoration, prevention of child abuse, housing assistance for older adults, funding for hospitals and fire departments, road maintenance grants and highway planning and construction.
As of June 3, 51.8% of Juneau County residents have responded to the census, with 35% of those responses coming through the online survey. Juneau County’s response rate in 2010 was 58.1%. The county is lagging behind Wisconsin as a whole, with 67.7% of Wisconsinites responding to the census thus far. Nationally, 60.5% of residents in the United States have responded to the census.
Denser population areas in the county have had increased success in garnering responses so far, with Necedah at a 57.9% response rate with 22.3 % coming from the online survey, New Lisbon at a 65.5% response rate with 51.3% from the online survey, and Mauston at a 68.5% response rate with 54.4% from the online survey. These numbers are close to surpassing 2010 rates, as in 2010 Necedah had a response rate of 63.4%, New Lisbon had a response rate of 73.4%, and Mauston had a response rate of 70.8%. The more rural areas in the northern half of Juneau County have thus far seen a response rate between 29 and 38%.
To encourage more residents to respond, the city of Mauston, in conjunction with the National League of Cities Census Rapid Response Group, has announced a drawing for county residents who respond to the census. Residents who complete the census and post on their individual Facebook page “I completed the Census #juneaucountycensus” will have their name entered for a drawing held each Friday in June. Starting at 4 p.m. June 5, names will be drawn with the winners receiving $30 gift certificates to local businesses.
New in 2020 compared to previous years is the addition of an online option to filling out the census. Responding takes about 10-15 minutes, and the survey is available in 59 languages. To complete the census residents can either call 844-330-2020, respond online at 2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html, or by filling out and mailing in the survey mailed to each household.
For more information on the 2020 Census, visit 2020census.gov.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
