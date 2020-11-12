Juneau County children facing a shortage of foster homes, more families needed

Juneau County is looking for additional qualified families to serve the growing number of children facing a shortage of foster homes in the region.

Foster parents are licensed individuals who provide home care for children who, for various reasons, are unable to live with their parents.

“We have ten county level foster homes at this time, and we only have two that are open for placement,” said Juneau County Children, Youth and Families Foster Care Coordinator Kassandra Murphy. “We’d probably have to recruit outside of county if more than two kids came into care.”

Murphy and Coralie Burrows, Juneau County’s Children, Youth, and Families Supervisor, say that the county is currently undergoing a shortage of foster homes, with some children being placed in neighboring counties.

“We need to at least double what we currently have to meet our need, we have six or seven kids that are placed outside of our county because we don’t have enough here currently, enough space or places for the kids,” Burrows said. “We don’t want just a bed to place these kids in, we also need families who are able to meet their needs and are a good match for both the child coming into foster care and the foster home themselves.”