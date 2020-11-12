Juneau County children facing a shortage of foster homes, more families needed

Juneau County is looking for additional qualified families to serve the growing number of children facing a shortage of foster homes in the region.
Foster parents are licensed individuals who provide home care for children who, for various reasons, are unable to live with their parents.
“We have ten county level foster homes at this time, and we only have two that are open for placement,” said Juneau County Children, Youth and Families Foster Care Coordinator Kassandra Murphy. “We’d probably have to recruit outside of county if more than two kids came into care.”
Murphy and Coralie Burrows, Juneau County’s Children, Youth, and Families Supervisor, say that the county is currently undergoing a shortage of foster homes, with some children being placed in neighboring counties.
“We need to at least double what we currently have to meet our need, we have six or seven kids that are placed outside of our county because we don’t have enough here currently, enough space or places for the kids,” Burrows said. “We don’t want just a bed to place these kids in, we also need families who are able to meet their needs and are a good match for both the child coming into foster care and the foster home themselves.”
Burrows said the county tries its best to place children with families not just in the same county, but also in the same school district as where the children are coming from so that the children face as few disruptions as possible.
“Keeping (children) closer to their birth parents helps reunification efforts,” Murphy said.
Reunification of the child and their parents is the end goal for the children placed in foster care, as foster care is usually a temporary solution to give “families time to make necessary changes so the child can safely live in his or her home and community.”
The county is currently specifically looking for foster families who are willing to provide homes to older children.
“We have a lot of interest in babies and toddlers,” said Burrows. “Right now what we are seeing is an average age between 12 and 16 that really needs the foster home placement.”
For individuals interested in providing foster care, the county has a list of requirements available at co.juneau.wi.gov/children-youth-and-families.html. In addition to the requirements listed, Burrows and Murphy say prospective foster parents should understand that caring for a foster child is temporary and can be difficult.
“An important quality for a foster family is to have a lot of patience and a lot of time,” Burrows said. “Having children come into your home is difficult, it is really difficult, and oftentimes the family needs to adapt to the child coming into the home. Children who have been abused and neglected don’t adapt very well to a typical family. So (families need) lots of time, a patience and a willingness to learn and understand the effect of trauma they have endured.”
The county provides training and assistance to help families make a transition to providing foster care. Thirty hours of foundation training are provided within the first two years of a parent becoming licensed, and prospective parents are required to take six hours of training before a child can be placed in their home.
“There is ongoing support with the foster care coordinator and case worker assigned with the child who is in care,” Burrows said. “Families will have contact with our department several times a week.”
Parents who provide foster care for children do receive a supplemental payment, though Murphy said families should be stable financially and able to support the child without the payment.
“Foster care is made to specifically be able to have kids come into people’s homes that wouldn’t actually need a supplemental payment for them to have the child in their home,” Murphy said. “Not that they don’t receive a supplemental payment, but their income has to be able to support their home, their family, their lifestyle, without depending on that payment.”
Children who are placed in foster care are eligible to receive insurance through Medicare.
Although Burrows says that being a foster parent can be difficult, it is a way to both help a child who needs the assistance and the community in general.
“For our community having foster parents, and being willing to possibly be that one person to help a child in their life, is important for our community so that we continue to have a positive growing community,” Burrows said. “There are a lot of families that are struggling, and to make some societal change we really need to look at it as a community effort to support these children and families and not just an individual effort.”
Interested individuals can call Murphy at 608-847-9488 or email kmurphy@co.juneau.wi.us to learn more and start the application process, or search Juneau County DHS on Facebook. Burrows says the average process from application to licensing to placement of a child takes between three and five months.
“I worked with foster parents for 13 years and the journey for them is not always easy, but I have never met a foster parent who has regretted helping support a child in a time of need,” Burrows said. “In the moment it might be difficult, but I don’t know anyone who has regretted signing up for this journey.”
