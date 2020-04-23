Juneau County courts still operating, with modifications, during COVID 19

Crime does not stop, even during a pandemic, so courts in Juneau County and throughout Wisconsin have had to modify operations and work using alternative methods during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
On March 22, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued an order, with some exceptions, postponing jury trials and temporarily suspending in-person proceedings statewide. Gov. Tony Evers then issued a “Safer at Home” order March 25.
“We are taking these steps not only to protect public health, but also to help ensure continued and effective operation of all our courts for the people of Wisconsin,” said Chief Justice Patience Drake Roggensack. “Our circuit court judges have taken strategic, pro-active steps to keep each of their courts operating as safely and smoothly as possible since the start of this public health emergency. These orders provide another tool to use in that effort.”
In Juneau County, Judge Stacy Smith said his court has responded well to the crisis. The Juneau County Justice Center, the District Attorney’s Office and the Clerk of Courts are still operating as essential services.
“I’ve had a few, but very few in person hearings,” Smith said. “We still abide by the governor’s rules about trying to be six feet apart and all that, and try to limit how many people are in the court room.”
Smith is using Zoom, a video service, and the phone to continue moving through the docket.
“I still do some phone calls, but Zoom is working great, in fact I might implement some things in the future, even after the coronavirus is gone, to save taxpayers’ money when it comes to transport costs,” Smith said. “When you have prisoners from other counties or state prison, instead of sending two people out to go get them and bring them back and having a meal and all that that entails, we can do a Zoom hearing and have the attorney appear that way, the client appear that way, and it works out great unless there’s going to be a plea and a sentence on a felony matter. I still think felony matters should be in person.”
According to Smith, using Zoom is allowing the court to continue operations while keeping staff, witnesses, officials, defendants and their families safe.
“We don’t have people coming in and out, and I still have control of the courtroom. I can mute somebody if they’re acting obnoxious, which is better than most courtrooms, I can deal with them or kick them out of the Zoom,” Smith said. “It also allows anyone to show up, even if they’re not involved in the case. There has to be an idea of, it’s in the Constitution, you have a right to an open courtroom, and this opens up the courtroom in that sense. We haven’t had a lot of that, but we’ve had a few defendant’s families that wanted to show that way.”
All non-felony new cases in Branch 1 of the Juneau County Justice Center, where Smith presides, have been delayed until July. Smith said jury trials are off until May 22, with the possibility that date might be extended.
District Attorney Kenneth Hamm said the order regarding jury trials makes sense for public safety.
“You have to pick your jury of 12 people out of a much larger pool, you have to bring all these people together here,” Hamm said. “They’re worried about their health or safety, so I get the order in that sense.”
For ongoing cases without a jury trial or any other matter requiring appearances by witnesses or experts, Smith said he will not allow witnesses to appear via Zoom without a video feed.
“At least I can look at their eyes and determine credibility to some level,” Smith said. “We haven’t had a lot of contested hearings, we’re still trying to put things off if they’re contested.”
Hamm said his office is trying to maintain a balance during the pandemic, with operations weighted towards prioritizing those cases involving jail time.
“If people get a speeding ticket we’re pushing those out in time,” Hamm said. “The state Supreme Court order directly addressed the speedy trial issue, and they said essentially for the time being the speedy trial requirements are waived, at least for the statutory right to a speedy trial… Where people are sitting in jail or their liberty interests are affected, we’re giving those priorities.”
Some civil matters, like divorces, are still ongoing as well.
“I did a couple of divorces yesterday that were uncontested and we did it through Zoom and that was no problem,” Smith said. “If things aren’t filed we can’t do it. If the proper paperwork isn’t in the system you can’t just hand it to me like in a normal hearing, so all the ducks have to be in a row.”
While the functions of the court are still proceeding as normal for the most part, Hamm said the District Attorney’s Office and the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office are using some additional discretion regarding warrants. Smith instituted changes in the policy for warrants where for “all non-violent, non-domestic, and non-OWI cases, and a few others, if you’re not any of those things we’re not putting out any new warrant for your arrest until all this is done.”
“There are cases right now where in normal times we would be arresting the person and having a bond hearing, right now we’re not making those mandatory arrests but we’re giving them a citation with a court date and having them come in at a later time,” Hamm said. “We’re still charging the same cases but there is a little more discretion being exercised on who is getting arrested, brought into the jail and booked versus who is getting a court date at a later time.”
Once arrested however, Smith is allowing some modifications but is for the most part treating cases as he would during normal operations.
“Am I being more lenient? I would say not necessarily, but we’ve made some accommodations on some cases,” Smith said. “If anything, we would delay the hearing and I’ve had a lot of people want to get out of jail, had them file bond modification motions, and I’ve not granted a single one yet based on the coronavirus. My rationale there is we haven’t had a single case in the jail, but we’ve had six or seven outside the jail, so which one is more dangerous right now? The Huber law lets people work from the jail, and I’ve told the attorney’s if anything I’d stop that first because they’re coming in and out of the jail, and they kind of balk at that a little bit… Letting them out of jail, I haven’t seen any proof that it’s more safe than not.”
Smith said the jail and staff have done “a wonderful job” in controlling operations during the virus, and have been working the best they can to ensure the safety of those in jail and the staff at the jail.
For now though, both Smith and Hamm said most services are still ongoing, including the Juneau County Drug Court, most hearings, victim-witness services and other operations.
“Generally, for the most part, we’re functioning as normal,” Hamm said. “We’re making this work, it’s not ideal, but nothing’s ideal for a pandemic.”
