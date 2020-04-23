Juneau County courts still operating, with modifications, during COVID 19

“Am I being more lenient? I would say not necessarily, but we’ve made some accommodations on some cases,” Smith said. “If anything, we would delay the hearing and I’ve had a lot of people want to get out of jail, had them file bond modification motions, and I’ve not granted a single one yet based on the coronavirus. My rationale there is we haven’t had a single case in the jail, but we’ve had six or seven outside the jail, so which one is more dangerous right now? The Huber law lets people work from the jail, and I’ve told the attorney’s if anything I’d stop that first because they’re coming in and out of the jail, and they kind of balk at that a little bit… Letting them out of jail, I haven’t seen any proof that it’s more safe than not.”