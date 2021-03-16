Juneau County COVID-19 vaccinations outpacing state

Nearly a quarter of Juneau County residents have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 15% of residents have completed the series as eligibility continues to expand.
Reports from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show that Juneau County is outpacing the state as a whole for vaccine distribution, with 23.6% of residents receiving at least one shot and 15.3% of residents completing the vaccination series as of March 15. In the entire state, 21.6% of residents have received at least one shot while 12.3% have completed the vaccination series.
Juneau County has completely vaccinated a total of 4,068 people, and 6,193 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 50% of the population age 65 and older have completed the vaccine series in the county.
Since the week of Jan. 24, the county has vaccinated an average of about 1,300 people per week, with a high mark of 1,729 vaccinations during the week of Feb. 28. Residents age 65 and older became eligible for the vaccine on Jan. 25.
Residents ages 16-64 with certain medical conditions that cause an increased chance of severe illness from COVID-19, are eligible for the vaccine beginning March 29, including: moderate to severe asthma, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, diabetes mellitus type 1 or 2, Down syndrome, certain heart conditions, hypertension or high blood pressure, an immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant or blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines, liver disease, certain neurologic conditions, obesity, overweight, pregnancy, pulmonary fibrosis, severe obesity, sickle cell disease and Thalassemia.
State health officials announced March 11 that everyone in the state age 16 and older would be eligible for vaccine in May as increased supply of the vaccine becomes available.
“I’m proud Wisconsin continues to be a regional and national leader in our vaccine distribution efforts, and having increased supply available means we’ll be able to open up to the general public on May 1," Governor Tony Evers said in a statement. "Getting vaccinated will be key to putting this pandemic behind us, so I encourage every Wisconsinite who is currently eligible to get signed up.”
Cases in Juneau County have seen a decline in recent months as the average number of active cases in the county have dropped. Through Jan. 11, Juneau County had 2,037 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, with active case numbers regularly above 100. Over the past few months cases have increased at a slower rate to 2,372 positive confirmed cases with 36 currently active cases.
