Juneau County COVID-19 vaccinations outpacing state

Nearly a quarter of Juneau County residents have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 15% of residents have completed the series as eligibility continues to expand.

Reports from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show that Juneau County is outpacing the state as a whole for vaccine distribution, with 23.6% of residents receiving at least one shot and 15.3% of residents completing the vaccination series as of March 15. In the entire state, 21.6% of residents have received at least one shot while 12.3% have completed the vaccination series.

Juneau County has completely vaccinated a total of 4,068 people, and 6,193 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 50% of the population age 65 and older have completed the vaccine series in the county.

Since the week of Jan. 24, the county has vaccinated an average of about 1,300 people per week, with a high mark of 1,729 vaccinations during the week of Feb. 28. Residents age 65 and older became eligible for the vaccine on Jan. 25.