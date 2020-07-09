Juneau County, Dells receive more than $170,000 in grants for 9-1-1 upgrades

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Dells Police Department are receiving grants of $102,636.19 and $72,921, respectively, for the implementation of Next-Gen-911 equipment.

“The Office of Emergency Communications (OEC) awarded 24 grant projects totaling $2.1 million in federal funding to local public safety answering points (PSAPs) across Wisconsin,” said Andrew Beckett with the Office of Emergency Communications. “Funding will be used for various projects related to the upgrade/replacement of existing end of life equipment to be NextGen9-1-1 capable.”

In Juneau County the project will cost a total of $171,060.31, with the difference between the grant funding and final cost provided by the county.

According to Beckett, Wisconsin received $2.9 million in federal grant funding for NextGen9-1-1 systems, with Public Safety Answering Point agencies who responded to a statewide 9-1-1 assessment survey eligible to apply for funds usable for hardware and software replacement.

NextGen9-1-1 equipment is an upgrade over the currently used technology, which was implemented before the invention of cell phones, tablets, smart watches, and other mobile devices.