Juneau County democrats protest impeachment acquittal

Democrats in Juneau County took to the street to protest following President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the Senate on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

“We wanted to do something to acknowledge that not everyone supports the acquittal,” said Andrew Deppe.

Deppe and other democrats gathered outside the Juneau County Courthouse during the evening of Feb. 5, holding up signs and acknowledging honking cars. The protest is one of hundreds taking place nationwide after the Senate voted to acquit President Trump on both impeachment counts.

“They didn’t allow witnesses or evidence, and blamed the house for not doing more, but the White House blocked those (witnesses and evidence),” said Stephen Weiser of the Juneau County Democrats.

The group said they hoped to show that it is important that democrats stick together.

“It’s important to have unity, and support whoever is the nominee against Trump,” Deppe said.

Deppe, Weiser, and the other protestors said they were encouraged that all of the democrats in the Senate voted to convict President Trump, and that Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney broke with his party and voted to convict on the abuse of power charge.