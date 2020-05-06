Juneau County Department of Human Services outlines tips for managing stress during COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As social distancing measures and “Safer at Home” stretch from weeks into months, the Juneau County Department of Human Services is providing resources to help those who may be feeling isolated, stressed, depressed or anxious.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strike our communities, we are starting to realize its emotional impact,” said Dawn Buchholz, Director of Juneau County Department of Human Services. “Please know that feelings of stress, anxiety, and sadness are common in emergency situations, especially when a complete recovery is as of yet unforeseen.”

Between isolation from friends and family, job losses or loss of income and economic stability, missing birthdays, graduations and other milestones or other factors, the stress of coping with the outbreak of COVID-19 can be overwhelming.

“When you hear, read or watch the news about an outbreak of an infectious disease, you may feel anxious and show signs of stress—even when the outbreak affects people far from where you live and you are at low or no risk of getting sick,” Buchholz said. “These signs of stress are normal and may be more likely in people with loved ones in parts of the world affected by the outbreak. During an infectious disease outbreak, care for your own physical and mental health and reach out in kindness to those affected by the situation.”