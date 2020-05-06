Juneau County Department of Human Services outlines tips for managing stress during COVID-19

As social distancing measures and “Safer at Home” stretch from weeks into months, the Juneau County Department of Human Services is providing resources to help those who may be feeling isolated, stressed, depressed or anxious.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strike our communities, we are starting to realize its emotional impact,” said Dawn Buchholz, Director of Juneau County Department of Human Services. “Please know that feelings of stress, anxiety, and sadness are common in emergency situations, especially when a complete recovery is as of yet unforeseen.”
Between isolation from friends and family, job losses or loss of income and economic stability, missing birthdays, graduations and other milestones or other factors, the stress of coping with the outbreak of COVID-19 can be overwhelming.
“When you hear, read or watch the news about an outbreak of an infectious disease, you may feel anxious and show signs of stress—even when the outbreak affects people far from where you live and you are at low or no risk of getting sick,” Buchholz said. “These signs of stress are normal and may be more likely in people with loved ones in parts of the world affected by the outbreak. During an infectious disease outbreak, care for your own physical and mental health and reach out in kindness to those affected by the situation.”
Resources available include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255; the Solstice Warmline, a “resource for individuals in need of extra support related to mental health and/or substance use concerns,” at 1-608-244-5077; by texting “HOPELINE” to 741741; asking for assistance in finding nonprofit and government services by dialing 211 or 877-947-2211; or contacting the Juneau County Department of Human Services between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 608-847-2400 or by calling and asking to speak with a crisis worker after hours at 608-847-6161.
In addition to resources, the Juneau County Department of Human Services issued the following recommendations:
Manage your stress
- Stay informed. Refer to credible sources for updates on the local situation.
- Stay focused on your personal strengths and what you can control.
- Maintain a routine.
- Make time to relax, rest, use deep breathing exercises and meditation.
Be informed and inform your families
- Become familiar with local medical and mental health resources in your community, watch community meetings for resources / education.
- Avoid sharing unconfirmed news about the infectious disease to avoid creating unnecessary fear and panic.
- Give honest age-appropriate information to children and remember to stay calm; children often feel what you feel.
Reach out and help
- If you know someone affected by the outbreak, call them to see how they are doing and remember to keep their confidentiality.
- Consider an act of kindness for those who have been asked to practice social distancing, such as having a meal delivered or offering to drop off homework at their doorstep.
- Locate and volunteer at a charity or organization near you. Encourage friends and family to get involved with you.
Be sensitive
- Practice social distancing.
- Avoid blaming anyone or assuming someone has the disease because of the way they look or where they or their families come from.
- An infectious disease is not connected to any racial or ethnic group; speak up in kindness when you hear false rumors or negative stereotypes that foster racism and xenophobia.
For more information, visit co.juneau.wi.gov/department-of-human-services.html.
