Juneau County DNR warden facing misdemeanor charges after Camp Douglas dispute
alert top story

Juneau County DNR warden facing misdemeanor charges after Camp Douglas dispute

Mike Weber

Conservation Warden Mike Weber

A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden from Juneau County has been referred to the district attorney’s office for misdemeanor charges of being armed while intoxicated and disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute and 911 hang-up.

At about 1:41 a.m. Nov. 24, Juneau County deputies responded to a residence in Camp Douglas after a caller hung up after dialing 911. The argument that led to the call was between a husband and wife. After responding to the incident, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for an investigation due to a conflict of interest.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the incident "did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest domestic violence case." However, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office did refer Michael Weber, 30, of Camp Douglas, to the Monroe County District Attorney for charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and being armed while intoxicated.

The Sheriff’s Department said Weber was not arrested and taken into jail because of COVID-19 protocols.

Weber is a former recreation deputy with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department, where he served until 2014 when he was sworn in as a conservation warden.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

