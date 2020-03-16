Juneau County event cancellations in response to Coronavirus

Juneau County officials are cancelling and postponing events as COVID-19 Coronavirus continues to spread exponentially.

Following Governor Tony Evers directive on March 13 that all schools must close by 5 p.m. March 18, and a further directive that gatherings over 50 people should be limited on March 16, other businesses and services are announcing closures in response to the virus.

Library

In Mauston, the Hatch Public Library announced on March 16 that the library will close beginning at 5 p.m. March 18 until at least April 6.

“This closure includes all activities, scheduled meetings, programs, and deliveries,” Library Director Bridget Christenson said. “While the Library is closed, patrons are encouraged to use our online resources and e-books, available on our website, www.hatchpubliclibrary.org.”

Christenson said patrons who check out materials will not incur overdue charges during the closure, and materials will not be due until after the library reopens.

Events

Mauston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Hudack said the Chamber Facebook page will continuously update with a list of cancellations and postponements for Juneau County events.