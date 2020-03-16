Juneau County event cancellations in response to Coronavirus

Juneau County officials are cancelling and postponing events as COVID-19 Coronavirus continues to spread exponentially.
Following Governor Tony Evers directive on March 13 that all schools must close by 5 p.m. March 18, and a further directive that gatherings over 50 people should be limited on March 16, other businesses and services are announcing closures in response to the virus.
Library
In Mauston, the Hatch Public Library announced on March 16 that the library will close beginning at 5 p.m. March 18 until at least April 6.
“This closure includes all activities, scheduled meetings, programs, and deliveries,” Library Director Bridget Christenson said. “While the Library is closed, patrons are encouraged to use our online resources and e-books, available on our website, www.hatchpubliclibrary.org.”
Christenson said patrons who check out materials will not incur overdue charges during the closure, and materials will not be due until after the library reopens.
Events
Mauston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Hudack said the Chamber Facebook page will continuously update with a list of cancellations and postponements for Juneau County events.
Current event cancellations include:
Business After 5 at Randall’s Uptown Bar March 19, Mauston/Lyndon Station Sharing Supper at Mauston High School March 26, and Spring Fling Dinner & Silent Auction at Mauston United Methodist Church March 28.
Current event postponements include:
“Peter Pan” the Musical at New Lisbon School District March 20-22, and the 2020 Outdoors Forever Banquet at The Lodge at Mauston March 21.
All library events are cancelled during the library closure.
Oakdale Electric Cooperative has postponed the Oakdale Electric Cooperative’s Annual Meeting previously scheduled for March 21. A new date for the meeting has not been set.
Western Technical College
Western Technical College will cancel all classes, programming, and events starting March 16 through March 20.
According to a release from the college, the cancellations will “allow faculty and administration time to work on finalizing alternative methods of instruction for the weeks ahead.”
Alternative instruction for the college is scheduled to begin March 23.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.