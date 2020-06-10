Juneau County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns

The Juneau County Fair will not be held in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
“For the last few months, the Juneau County Fair Board has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation as we continued to stay positive to plan and prepare for the 155th Juneau County Fair,” said the Juneau County Fair Board in a press release. “With concern for the safety and health of the community, the general public, our vendors, and service groups as well as our exhibitors, volunteers, fair staff and all other participants, it is with great sadness that the Juneau County Fair Board made the very difficult decision to cancel the August 9-16, 2020 Juneau County Fair.”
The Fair Board announced the decision June 4. Vicki McGowan, Juneau County Agricultural Society and Fair Board Secretary, said the board waited as long as possible before making a decision.
“We’re very disappointed, it was an extremely hard decision which we held off until the last possible moment,” McGowan said. “You can’t put on a fair overnight.”
In making their decision the Fair Board consulted with exhibitors and their families, volunteers, Juneau County Health officials, the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, the Center for Disease Control, insurers, and organizers of other fairs. Although McGowan said health officials refrained from telling organizers they could not hold the fair in light of the May 13 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling striking down Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, officials did stress the difficulty in safely holding the fair.
“Our fair traditions and our youth are very important to us, but nothing is more important than the safety and health of every person that may join us at the Juneau County Fair,” the Fair Board said. “That is our number one priority. While we strive to provide an entertaining and educational event for people of all ages, we must do so in a safe and secure environment.”
The Elroy Fair, also held in Juneau County, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Fair organizers in Elroy have not yet made a decision on whether judging for youth competitions will continue without holding the full fair. McGowan said Juneau County Fair organizers will “closely watch” developments with the Elroy Fair, though differences in fairgrounds and setup mean even if Elroy is able to continue with youth judging, Juneau County may not be able to do the same.
“We have an open grounds… if you don’t have a fenced in ground where you can monitor how many people are going in, how many people are going out… it makes it really hard,” McGowan said. “We discussed it a lot, and our fair is so much bigger than Elroy, we have four times as many visitors, and it would just put so many people in danger.”
Although the 2020 Juneau County Fair is canceled, McGowan said planning is already underway for the 2021 fair. Organizers have contacted vendors, exhibitors and entertainment and most are already committed for next year, if not multiple years.
“Our goal for next year was to already be booked for next year, and everything is already booked for 2021,” McGowan said. “The big rodeo will be back for next year, the big demo (derby), we have the carnival booked for the next couple years, it’s a real nice carnival.”
For more information on the cancellation or next year’s fair, visit juneaucountyfair.com/.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.