Juneau County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns

“Our fair traditions and our youth are very important to us, but nothing is more important than the safety and health of every person that may join us at the Juneau County Fair,” the Fair Board said. “That is our number one priority. While we strive to provide an entertaining and educational event for people of all ages, we must do so in a safe and secure environment.”

The Elroy Fair, also held in Juneau County, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Fair organizers in Elroy have not yet made a decision on whether judging for youth competitions will continue without holding the full fair. McGowan said Juneau County Fair organizers will “closely watch” developments with the Elroy Fair, though differences in fairgrounds and setup mean even if Elroy is able to continue with youth judging, Juneau County may not be able to do the same.

“We have an open grounds… if you don’t have a fenced in ground where you can monitor how many people are going in, how many people are going out… it makes it really hard,” McGowan said. “We discussed it a lot, and our fair is so much bigger than Elroy, we have four times as many visitors, and it would just put so many people in danger.”