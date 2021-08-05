Juneau County Fair returns after year off with 155th edition

The Juneau County Fair is returning to Mauston for its 155th year with nine days of shows, exhibits family fun and more. Held Aug. 15-22 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1001 Division St., Mauston, the fair is returning after a year off.

“It’s very exciting,” Vicki McGowan, Secretary of the Juneau County Fair Board said. “It just wasn’t the same without the fair last year.”

Events begin at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 with the junior and open dog show. The next few days include junior face-to-face conference judging of exhibits, the junior and open rabbit show, and the junior dog agility show.

“All of them (exhibits and shows) are equally exciting,” McGowan said. “The kids put in a ton of work the whole year for these judging events, they’re all very hardworking and deserving individuals.”

The fair’s opening ceremony starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 18. Entertainment begins immediately after the opening ceremony with a rodeo pre-show at 6:30, followed by the Three Hills P.R.C.A. Rodeo Grandstand Show at 7:30 p.m. Rodeo ticket prices cost $15 for adults and $10 for children 6-12 at the gate, while children age five and under are free.

