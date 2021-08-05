Juneau County Fair returns after year off with 155th edition

The Juneau County Fair is returning to Mauston for its 155th year with nine days of shows, exhibits family fun and more. Held Aug. 15-22 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1001 Division St., Mauston, the fair is returning after a year off.
“It’s very exciting,” Vicki McGowan, Secretary of the Juneau County Fair Board said. “It just wasn’t the same without the fair last year.”
Events begin at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 with the junior and open dog show. The next few days include junior face-to-face conference judging of exhibits, the junior and open rabbit show, and the junior dog agility show.
“All of them (exhibits and shows) are equally exciting,” McGowan said. “The kids put in a ton of work the whole year for these judging events, they’re all very hardworking and deserving individuals.”
The fair’s opening ceremony starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 18. Entertainment begins immediately after the opening ceremony with a rodeo pre-show at 6:30, followed by the Three Hills P.R.C.A. Rodeo Grandstand Show at 7:30 p.m. Rodeo ticket prices cost $15 for adults and $10 for children 6-12 at the gate, while children age five and under are free.
Wristbands are available for all grandstand shows at a cost of $50 for adults and $35 for children age 6-12. Grandstand shows include the Three Hills P.R.C.A. Rodeo on Aug. 18 and 19, the automobile and truck demolition derby on Aug. 20 and 21, the draft horse pull on Aug. 21 and the combine and minivan demolition derby on Aug. 22. Each event also sells tickets.
Musical entertainment at the Juneau County Fair features Aaron Scott from season 19 of The Voice, The Strange Déjà vu Band and a performance by Generations Dance Academy.
A full fair schedule of events is available at juneaucountyfair.com/scheduleofevents.
The carnival returns after a two-year hiatus and is open Aug. 18-22, with a 5-day megaband wristband available for $60 in advance or $75 at the midway. Individual day access is available for $20 in advance or $25 at the midway, with wristbands good for single sessions from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 18, 1-5 p.m. or 6-10 p.m. Aug. 19-21, or from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 22. Ride tickets are also available for $1.25 each, with each ride taking 3-5 tickets.
With new CDC guidelines for masking the fair will be requesting unvaccinated individuals to wear masks inside the buildings and the grandstands.
“We’re following all of the regular CDC guidelines that are coming from the state and the Juneau County Health Department,” McGowan said.
Admission to the fair and parking is free of cost. For more information, visit juneaucountyfair.com, search Juneau County Fair-Wisconsin on Facebook, or call 608-547-2426.
