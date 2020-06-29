Juneau County farm adapts dairy breakfast with drive thru due to COVID-19

Juneau County isn’t the first county to come up with the unique idea. According to Dairy Farms of Wisconsin website, Lafayette and Auburndale hosted a drive thru dairy breakfast event the same weekend as Juneau County. In August, the Dane County Dairy Breakfast will be a drive thru event, according to the website.

Without leaving their vehicle, attendees got a glimpse of what life is like at Cattail Dairy Farms through the self-guided tour, seeing the machinery, how the feed is mixed and driving through the free stall barn where the cows are housed. Arrows guided vehicles to the next point in the tour and signs along the route explained how operations are conducted daily on the farm. A car photo booth was at the end of the barn where photos could be taken by a photographer from a social distance.

Every car received a free gallon of milk and breakfast in a to-go container filled with biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, cheese curds and yogurt at the end of the route. Enough food was available for 1,000 people, Erickson said. For safety precautions, those cooking food wore masks, she said.

While the event was different this year, Erickson said it still shed light on the importance and education about dairy farm operations.