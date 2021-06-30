Juneau County fireworks schedule for Independence Day

Juneau County residents may have seen fireworks stands popping up all over the county, but for those who wish to sit back and enjoy a show put on by someone else this Independence Day weekend there are a variety of options.

Mauston’s Festival Fireworks and Music in the Park is set for July 4 at Veteran’s Memorial Park, with events kicking off at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Castle Rock Realty, the Bank of Mauston, Gravity Box Brewing Company, Mauston TrueValue and Millers General Store, the funds raised by this year’s event will go towards the Mauston Chamber and the Guardians of Lake Decorah for the lake restoration.

Home Grown Tomatoes, a Mauston-based band, will perform at 7 p.m. with fireworks following at 9:45 p.m.

During the event, the Mauston Chamber of Commerce is selling brats, hot dogs, soda, water and beer. Chill and Sweet ice cream truck is a new addition to this year’s event, giving visitors the chance to cool off with some cold treats. Viewers should bring chairs, blankets, and bug spray.

In previous years the fireworks have been shot from behind Mauston High School, but organizer Sarah Wilke said the rain received recently has caused a change of plans with the fireworks set to go off directly from Mile Bluff.