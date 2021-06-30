Juneau County fireworks schedule for Independence Day

Juneau County residents may have seen fireworks stands popping up all over the county, but for those who wish to sit back and enjoy a show put on by someone else this Independence Day weekend there are a variety of options.
Mauston’s Festival Fireworks and Music in the Park is set for July 4 at Veteran’s Memorial Park, with events kicking off at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Castle Rock Realty, the Bank of Mauston, Gravity Box Brewing Company, Mauston TrueValue and Millers General Store, the funds raised by this year’s event will go towards the Mauston Chamber and the Guardians of Lake Decorah for the lake restoration.
Home Grown Tomatoes, a Mauston-based band, will perform at 7 p.m. with fireworks following at 9:45 p.m.
During the event, the Mauston Chamber of Commerce is selling brats, hot dogs, soda, water and beer. Chill and Sweet ice cream truck is a new addition to this year’s event, giving visitors the chance to cool off with some cold treats. Viewers should bring chairs, blankets, and bug spray.
In previous years the fireworks have been shot from behind Mauston High School, but organizer Sarah Wilke said the rain received recently has caused a change of plans with the fireworks set to go off directly from Mile Bluff.
“It’s just a good time to bring the community together, and get things back and going again,” Wilke said.
In New Lisbon, fireworks are scheduled during the annual Wa-Du-Shuda Days at dusk on July 10 in Riverside Park. Wa-Du-Shuda Days runs July 9-10, with additional activities throughout the festival.
Divided Highway will play from 8 p.m. through 1 a.m., with a break for the fireworks with music by Sound F-X.
The Dirty Turtle on Castle Rock Lake is holding a fireworks cruise July 3, at a cost of $25 per ticket where visitors can board a boat in the lake to watch fireworks.
Woodside Ranch in Mauston is set to put on a fireworks display at 8:30 p.m. July 3 for “valued guests, neighbors and community friends” at no cost.
On July 2, the Castle Rock Lion’s Club will put on their own fireworks display from Adams County Castle Rock Park, directly across the lake and visible from Juneau County Castle Rock Park. The show begins at dusk.
For individuals who purchase their own fireworks, the National Safety Council has put out some tips for a safe Fourth of July celebration.
According to the National Safety Council, fireworks users should:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks
- Only allow older children to use them under close adult supervision
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
- Wear protective eyewear, including those nearby
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
- Never light them indoors
- Only use fireworks away from people, houses and flammable material
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- O
- nly light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire
- Never use illegal fireworks
- For more information on fireworks safety, visit
- .
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.