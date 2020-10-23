Juneau County Health Department announces COVID-19 exposure events at Mauston, New Lisbon bars

The Juneau County Health Department announced two separate exposure events for COVID-19 in Mauston and New Lisbon bars.

The exposure events occurred at Kelly’s Bar and Grill in New Lisbon and State Street Tap in Mauston.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services warns that “if you visited the establishment… during the identified timeframe, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. If you are experiencing any symptoms (headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever, digestive discomfort), please contact your healthcare provider.”

The exposure event at Kelly’s Bar and Grill occurred on three separate dates: Oct. 5, Oct. 9 and Oct. 10. No times for the possible exposure events were announced.

The exposure event at State Street Tap occurred from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 16.

The Juneau County Department of Health indicates these locations are not considered outbreaks, but “the status may change as the investigation proceeds.”

An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”