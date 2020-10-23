Juneau County Health Department announces COVID-19 exposure events at Mauston, New Lisbon bars

The Juneau County Health Department announced two separate exposure events for COVID-19 in Mauston and New Lisbon bars.
The exposure events occurred at Kelly’s Bar and Grill in New Lisbon and State Street Tap in Mauston.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services warns that “if you visited the establishment… during the identified timeframe, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. If you are experiencing any symptoms (headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever, digestive discomfort), please contact your healthcare provider.”
The exposure event at Kelly’s Bar and Grill occurred on three separate dates: Oct. 5, Oct. 9 and Oct. 10. No times for the possible exposure events were announced.
The exposure event at State Street Tap occurred from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
Support Local Journalism
The Juneau County Department of Health indicates these locations are not considered outbreaks, but “the status may change as the investigation proceeds.”
An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”
These exposures follow several such exposure events in Juneau County and surrounding counties, as cases surge in both the region and throughout Wisconsin. Over Labor Day weekend, 11 bars in Juneau, Monroe and Vernon counties were the site of an exposure event, followed by exposures at bars on Castle Rock Lake and in Hustler during the middle of September, and recent exposure events in October at a bar and golf course in Adams County, followed by an outbreak at St. Patrick’s School and additional exposure events at two Juneau County bars in early October.
Cases in Juneau County have increased to 713 as of Oct. 22, with 218 active cases and 332 recovered cases, 158 people released from isolation, and five deaths, according to county health officials. The county has nine active hospitalization patients for COVID-19, according to department statistics.
As cases have continued to rise, Gov. Tony Evers has instituted a statewide mask mandate. The mask mandate was upheld by a St. Croix County judge on Oct. 12 following a legal challenge from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative legal group.
Under the mask mandate, everyone age 5 and older are required to wear a face covering when indoors or in any enclosed space open to the public. The mask mandate includes outdoor bars and restaurants and outdoor park structures as spaces where masks are required, but does not apply to people in their private residences. Individuals who violate the mandate can be fined up to $200.
The Juneau County Health Department is recommending all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.